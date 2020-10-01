India's September Petrol Sales Up 2% Y-O-Y, Diesel Down By 7.3%: Report

Petrol sales in India rose 2% from a year earlier, while diesel sales dropped 7.3% in September 2020

India's petrol consumption rose 2% from a year earlier, while diesel sales dropped 7.3%, provisional data from state-run Indian Oil Corp showed.

Petrol sales by state retailers recovered to their level before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since March, when India imposed curbs to contain it.

State companies Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.