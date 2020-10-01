New Cars and Bikes in India
search

India's September Petrol Sales Up 2% Y-O-Y, Diesel Down By 7.3%: Report

Petrol sales by state retailers recovered to their level before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since March, when India imposed curbs to contain it.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Petrol sales in India rose 2% from a year earlier, while diesel sales dropped 7.3% in September 2020

India's petrol consumption rose 2% from a year earlier, while diesel sales dropped 7.3%, provisional data from state-run Indian Oil Corp showed.

Petrol sales by state retailers recovered to their level before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since March, when India imposed curbs to contain it.

State companies Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

India's September Petrol Sales Up 2% Y-O-Y, Diesel Down By 7.3%: Report

India's September Petrol Sales Up 2% Y-O-Y, Diesel Down By 7.3%: Report
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Suzuki Gixxer 155 And 250 Series Get New Colours For Brand's 100th Anniversary Celebrations

Suzuki Gixxer 155 And 250 Series Get New Colours For Brand's 100th Anniversary Celebrations
Car Sales September 2020: MG Motor India Registers 2.71 Per Cent Year-On-Year Decline

Car Sales September 2020: MG Motor India Registers 2.71 Per Cent Year-On-Year Decline
Car Sales September 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 31% Y-O-Y Growth; Sales Grew By 28% Over August 2020

Car Sales September 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 31% Y-O-Y Growth; Sales Grew By 28% Over August 2020
Ferrari Planning Major Updates To SF1000 For Nurburgring 

Ferrari Planning Major Updates To SF1000 For Nurburgring 
Mick Schumacher, Callum Illott & Robert Shwartzman Tested 2018 Ferrari F1 Car At Fiorano 

Mick Schumacher, Callum Illott & Robert Shwartzman Tested 2018 Ferrari F1 Car At Fiorano 
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Becomes First Team To Be Certified 3 Star Accreditation In Sustainability

Formula E: Mahindra Racing Becomes First Team To Be Certified 3 Star Accreditation In Sustainability
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore In 4 Days

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore In 4 Days
India's September Petrol Sales Up 2% Y-O-Y, Diesel Down By 7.3%: Report

India's September Petrol Sales Up 2% Y-O-Y, Diesel Down By 7.3%: Report
Suzuki Gixxer 155 And 250 Series Get New Colours For Brand's 100th Anniversary Celebrations

Suzuki Gixxer 155 And 250 Series Get New Colours For Brand's 100th Anniversary Celebrations
Softbank-Backed Used-Car Startup Kavak Becomes First Mexican Unicorn

Softbank-Backed Used-Car Startup Kavak Becomes First Mexican Unicorn
Ferrari Planning Major Updates To SF1000 For Nurburgring 

Ferrari Planning Major Updates To SF1000 For Nurburgring 
Mick Schumacher, Callum Illott & Robert Shwartzman Tested 2018 Ferrari F1 Car At Fiorano 

Mick Schumacher, Callum Illott & Robert Shwartzman Tested 2018 Ferrari F1 Car At Fiorano 
Car Sales September 2020: MG Motor India Registers 2.71 Per Cent Year-On-Year Decline

Car Sales September 2020: MG Motor India Registers 2.71 Per Cent Year-On-Year Decline
Car Sales September 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 31% Y-O-Y Growth; Sales Grew By 28% Over August 2020

Car Sales September 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 31% Y-O-Y Growth; Sales Grew By 28% Over August 2020
Car Sales September 2020: Toyota Registers 20.45 Per Cent Decline In Year-on-Year Sales

Car Sales September 2020: Toyota Registers 20.45 Per Cent Decline In Year-on-Year Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Bajaj Sees 24% Growth Over August; Y-o-Y Sales Up By 10%

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Bajaj Sees 24% Growth Over August; Y-o-Y Sales Up By 10%
2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible Unveiled

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible Unveiled
Top 5 Upcoming Bikes And Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Top 5 Upcoming Bikes And Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh
Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh

Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh
7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh

7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
Car Sales September 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 31% Y-O-Y Growth; Sales Grew By 28% Over August 2020

Car Sales September 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 31% Y-O-Y Growth; Sales Grew By 28% Over August 2020
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh

7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

New Car Models

New Mahindra Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ NA
EMI Starts
₹ NA 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ NA
EMI Starts
₹ NA 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Car Sales September 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 31% Y-O-Y Growth; Sales Grew By 28% Over August 2020
Car Sales September 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 31% Y-O-Y Growth; Sales Grew By 28% Over August 2020
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
7 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities