New Cars and Bikes in India
search

International Driving Permits Can Now Be Renewed While Abroad

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification which facilitates the issuance of international driving permit (IDP) for an Indian citizen while he/she is abroad as well.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Now, one does not need a valid visa and a medical certificate for applying for an IDP expand View Photos
Now, one does not need a valid visa and a medical certificate for applying for an IDP

Highlights

  • Now, IDPs can be renewed while Indian citizens are abroad
  • Renewed IDPs will be couriered to Indians abroad by respective RTOs
  • No need for visa & medical certificate when applying for IDP in India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) issued a notification about a week ago to the effect that Indian citizens can now renew their International Driving Permit (IDP) while they are abroad, in case their IDP expires. The new amendment allows Indian citizens to apply for renewal of their IDP through Indian embassies and Missions abroad. The said applications will then be moved to the VAHAN portal in India and will be considered for renewal by respective RTOs. After renewal, the IDPs will be couriered by the RTOs to Indian citizens at their respective addresses abroad.

Also Read: MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021

The amendment also removes the requirement of providing a medical certificate and a valid visa at the time of applying for IDP in India. MoRTH believes that a citizen who has a valid driving license should not have a requirement for another medical certificate. Plus, there are countries which offer a visa on arrival or cases where visas have been issued at the very last moment. Keeping these conditions in mind, the government will now allow IDP applications without a visa.

Also Read: India Seeks Comments On Making Dual Airbags Compulsory For Front Passengers

0 Comments

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the validity of vehicular documents till March 31, 2021. The Ministry decided to take this step to prevent the spread of COVID-19. MoRTH has also issued a directory to the States and Union Territory administrations regarding the extension for validity of documents. As per the notification, vehicular documents like fitness certificates, permits, driving license, registration certificates and others will remain valid till the end of March 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
BMW Motorrad India Registers Growth Of 6.7 Per Cent In 2020
BMW Motorrad India Registers Growth Of 6.7 Per Cent In 2020
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Biggest Drop In UK New Car Sales Since World War Two
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities