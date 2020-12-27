New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has increased the validity of the motor vehicle documents till March 31, 2021, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
MoRTH has extended the validity of motor vehicle documents on account of the pandemic situation expand View Photos
MoRTH has extended the validity of motor vehicle documents on account of the pandemic situation

Highlights

  • Motor vehicle documents get validity extension till March 31, 2021
  • This covers all documents whose validity had expired since 1st Feb, 2020
  • This is the fourth validity extension for all vehicular documents

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) today officially announced that it has further extended the validity of vehicular documents till March 31, 2021. The Ministry decided to take this step to prevent the spread of COVID-19. MoRTH has also issued a directory to the States and Union Territory administrations regarding the extension in the validity of documents. As per the notification, the vehicular documents like fitness certificates, permits, driving license, registration certificates and others will remain valid till above-mentioned date.

Also Read: FASTags Compulsory For All Four-Wheelers From January 1, 2021: MoRTH​

3dgk52n8

This is the fourth instance that MoRTH has announced the validity extension of motor vehicle documents

This is the fourth instance this year when MoRTH has issued a notification for extension of motor vehicle documents in a view of COVID-19 pandemic. This means, all the aforementioned documents which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire before 31 March 2021, will stand valid till March 31, 2021. The ministry had earlier issued advisories in March, June and August 2020 regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

In a recently issued circular MoRTH said, "Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents may be treated to be valid till 31st March 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st February 2020 or would expire by 31st March 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of March 2021."

n8qrcm0o

The ministry has issued a directory to the States and Union Territory administrations in this regard

Also Read: New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH​

0 Comments

According to a release shared by the transport ministry headed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the decision for a further extension has been taken considering the pandemic situation is yet to become normal. The government has advised the enforcement authorities to treat such documents as valid till 31st March 2021. This will help out the citizens, the transporters and various other organizations in availing transport-related services.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021
MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021
Report: Tesla Prepping India Entry For Jan 2021, Model 3 To Come By Q1 FY2022
Report: Tesla Prepping India Entry For Jan 2021, Model 3 To Come By Q1 FY2022
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On Grazia 125
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On Grazia 125
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021
MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021
Report: Tesla Prepping India Entry For Jan 2021, Model 3 To Come By Q1 FY2022
Report: Tesla Prepping India Entry For Jan 2021, Model 3 To Come By Q1 FY2022
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On Grazia 125
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On Grazia 125
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Award: Tech/Gadget Of The Year Nominees
2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Award: Tech/Gadget Of The Year Nominees
Audi A4 Facelift Launch Date Revealed
Audi A4 Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Awards: Car of the Year Nominees
2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Awards: Car of the Year Nominees
2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Awards: Motorcycle of the Year Nominees
2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Awards: Motorcycle of the Year Nominees
Aprilia Tuono 660 Spotted On Test
Aprilia Tuono 660 Spotted On Test
2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Awards: Scooter Of The Year Nominees
2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Awards: Scooter Of The Year Nominees
Automotive Manufacturers That Have Announced Price Hikes In India
Automotive Manufacturers That Have Announced Price Hikes In India
Expect To See Major Growth In The Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment In 2021: Industry Experts
Expect To See Major Growth In The Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment In 2021: Industry Experts
Report: Tesla Prepping India Entry For Jan 2021, Model 3 To Come By Q1 FY2022
Report: Tesla Prepping India Entry For Jan 2021, Model 3 To Come By Q1 FY2022
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Made-in-India KTM 490 Duke Launch In 2022, Confirms CEO
Made-in-India KTM 490 Duke Launch In 2022, Confirms CEO

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Report: Tesla Prepping India Entry For Jan 2021, Model 3 To Come By Q1 FY2022
Report: Tesla Prepping India Entry For Jan 2021, Model 3 To Come By Q1 FY2022
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities