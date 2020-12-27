MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021

MoRTH has extended the validity of motor vehicle documents on account of the pandemic situation

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) today officially announced that it has further extended the validity of vehicular documents till March 31, 2021. The Ministry decided to take this step to prevent the spread of COVID-19. MoRTH has also issued a directory to the States and Union Territory administrations regarding the extension in the validity of documents. As per the notification, the vehicular documents like fitness certificates, permits, driving license, registration certificates and others will remain valid till above-mentioned date.

Also Read: FASTags Compulsory For All Four-Wheelers From January 1, 2021: MoRTH​

This is the fourth instance that MoRTH has announced the validity extension of motor vehicle documents

This is the fourth instance this year when MoRTH has issued a notification for extension of motor vehicle documents in a view of COVID-19 pandemic. This means, all the aforementioned documents which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire before 31 March 2021, will stand valid till March 31, 2021. The ministry had earlier issued advisories in March, June and August 2020 regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

@MORTHIndia had issued advisories dated 30th March, 2020, 9th June, 2020 and 24th Aug 2020 regarding the extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.



Read more:https://t.co/a89v1Zgwc2 pic.twitter.com/imKU4tSjKZ December 27, 2020

In a recently issued circular MoRTH said, "Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents may be treated to be valid till 31st March 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st February 2020 or would expire by 31st March 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of March 2021."

The ministry has issued a directory to the States and Union Territory administrations in this regard

Also Read: New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH​

According to a release shared by the transport ministry headed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the decision for a further extension has been taken considering the pandemic situation is yet to become normal. The government has advised the enforcement authorities to treat such documents as valid till 31st March 2021. This will help out the citizens, the transporters and various other organizations in availing transport-related services.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.