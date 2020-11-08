New Cars and Bikes in India
search

FASTags Compulsory For All Four-Wheelers From January 1, 2021: MoRTH

To promote digital and IT-based payment of fees for toll collection, the government has proposed to make FASTags compulsory for all four-wheelers, including old vehicles sold before December 1, 2017.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Published:
eye
0  Views
Payment of fees at toll plazas shall be through electronic means only expand View Photos
Payment of fees at toll plazas shall be through electronic means only

Highlights

  • Fastag will be compulsory for all four-wheelers sold before Dec 1, 2017
  • Valid Fastag will be compulsory while getting third-party insurance
  • It will promote digital and IT-based payment of fees for toll collection
Tech News

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Saturday has issued a notification stating that FASTags will be mandatory for all four-wheelers from January 1, 2021. To promote digital and IT-based payment of fees for toll collection, the government has proposed to make FASTags compulsory for all four-wheelers, including old vehicles sold before December 1, 2017. It is worth noting that FASTag is necessary for registration of new four-wheelers since December 1, 2017, according to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. And, the same is supplied by the vehicle manufacturers or their dealers.

Also Read: New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH​

3dgk52n8

MoRTH also mentioned that a valid FASTag will be compulsory while getting new third party insurance

FASTag is a prepaid tag that makes automatic deduction of toll charges that is operated by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, the radio-frequency identification (RFID)-based tag allows for direct payment of toll fee from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction.

MoRTH also mentioned that a valid FASTag will be compulsory while getting new third party insurance through an amendment in FORM 51 (certificate of Insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID shall be captured. This shall be applicable from April 1, 2021.

Newsbeep

MoRTH said, "It had further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the transport vehicles. Further that for national permit vehicles the fitment of FASTag has been mandated since October 1, 2019."

The step taken by the central government will ensure payment of fees is done at the toll booths via electronics means only, which will make vehicle passing a seamless process through toll plazas.
This MoRTH initiative will ensure a seamless movement of traffic and toll fee collection as per the notified rates through radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. And there would be no waiting time at the Plazas and would save fuel.

toll plaza

MoRTH says fastags will ensure a seamless movement of traffic and fee collection at toll plazas 

Also Read: MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023​

0 Comments

The Ministry said, "The steps for ensuring the availability of FASTag at multiple channels are being made through physical locations and also through online mechanism so that the citizens can have them affixed at their vehicles within the next two months at their convenience." 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
FASTags Compulsory For All Four-Wheelers From January 1, 2021: MoRTH
FASTags Compulsory For All Four-Wheelers From January 1, 2021: MoRTH
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh
FASTags Compulsory For All Four-Wheelers From January 1, 2021: MoRTH
FASTags Compulsory For All Four-Wheelers From January 1, 2021: MoRTH
Volvo Recalls 54,000 U.S. Vehicles For Airbag Defect After One Death
Volvo Recalls 54,000 U.S. Vehicles For Airbag Defect After One Death
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
GoZero Mobility Introduces New Skellig Range Of Performance e-Bikes; Prices Start At Rs. 19,999
GoZero Mobility Introduces New Skellig Range Of Performance e-Bikes; Prices Start At Rs. 19,999
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
Ather Energy Raises $35 Million From Sachin Bansal & Hero MotoCorp In Latest Round Of Funding
Ather Energy Raises $35 Million From Sachin Bansal & Hero MotoCorp In Latest Round Of Funding
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
GM Thinks Bigger In China With Plan To Import Full-Size SUVs
GM Thinks Bigger In China With Plan To Import Full-Size SUVs
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh
CEAT Partners With Royal Enfield As Tyre The Supplier For The New Meteor 350
CEAT Partners With Royal Enfield As Tyre The Supplier For The New Meteor 350
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Toyota More Than Doubles Profit Outlook As China Sales Rebound From Pandemic
Toyota More Than Doubles Profit Outlook As China Sales Rebound From Pandemic
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities