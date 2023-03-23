  • Home
  • News
  • International Finance Corporation Invests Rs 600 Crore In New Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Unit

International Finance Corporation Invests Rs 600 Crore In New Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Unit

The soon-to-be-incorporated company will focus on electric three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles.
authorBy carandbike Team
23-Mar-23 11:45 AM IST
Mahindra Zor Grand.jpg
Highlights
  • Investment will give IFC a 9.97 to 13.64 per cent stake in new entity
  • New subsidiary will focus on last mile mobility
  • Company valued at up to Rs 6,020 crore

Following the merger of Mahindra Electric Mobility with parent firm Mahindra, the latter is set to incorporate a new subsidiary focused on last-mile mobility. The yet-unnamed company has already received an investment of Rs 600 crore from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The new subsidiary will focus on last-mile mobility products including Mahindra’s range of electric three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles.

Speaking on the announcement, Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We are delighted to have IFC as a partner in our last mile mobility journey. Decarbonizing the transport sector is crucial to achieving the climate goals that India has set for herself. With the electrification of the last mile mobility business at scale, we will move a step further in our commitment to be ‘Planet Positive’ by 2040.”

New subsidiary will focus on LCVs and electric three-wheelers.

 

Mahindra says that the new subsidiary has been valued at up to Rs 6,020 crore with IFC’s investment giving the fiancé institution between 9.97 to 13.64 per cent ownership in the company. 

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra, said, "The last mile mobility business presents a tremendous opportunity, both in terms of electrification and growth. Being the market leaders in this segment, we have an opportunity to drive higher EV penetration in this segment and provide a more sustainable as well as profitable option to microentrepreneurs.”

The IFC said that it hoped its investment in Mahindra’s new subsidiary would help drive the growth and uptake of EVs in the last-mile mobility space as well as push other large manufacturers to follow suit.

Related Articles
India's Mahindra To Raise Up To $1.3 Billion For EV Unit - Report
India's Mahindra To Raise Up To $1.3 Billion For EV Unit - Report
11 hours ago
Top 5 Car Manufacturers In India In February 2023
Top 5 Car Manufacturers In India In February 2023
8 days ago
Mahindra Born Electric SUV Concepts To Make India Debut On February 10
Mahindra Born Electric SUV Concepts To Make India Debut On February 10
2 months ago
Mahindra XUV400 EV Receives Over 10,000 Bookings In 4 Days
Mahindra XUV400 EV Receives Over 10,000 Bookings In 4 Days
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
7.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,797
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Toyota Innova 2.5 V
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Toyota
Innova 2.5 V
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.4
10
9.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,717
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line