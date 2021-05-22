Italy To Get Its First Stretch Of Inductive Highways For EV Charging On The Go

ElectReon, the leading provider of inductive in-road charging technology for commercial and passenger electric vehicles, announced that it will be joining the 'Arena of the Future'' project in Brescia, Italy where the company will integrate its wireless technology to charge two Stellantis vehicles, and an IVECO bus while driving. The project aims to demonstrate contactless charging for a range of EVs as they drive on highways and toll roads as a potential pathway to decarbonizing our transportation systems along motorway transport corridors.

During the project, ElectReon will provide the inductive wireless charging technology to be utilized by a consortium of local and international partners. These partners include IVECO, IVECO Bus and Stellantis-a recent merger between the Italian-American Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the French PSA Group-as well as toll road operator Brebemi for the A35 Brebemi-Aleatica Motorway, and additional partners: ABB, a leading global engineering and power electronics company; FIAMM Energy Technology, a multinational energy storage provider; Mapei S.p.A., an Italian chemical manufacturer; Pizzarotti, large-scale projects builders; Prysmian Group, a world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry; TIM Business, a 5G and connectivity provider; and leading Italian research institutions including Politecnico di Milano, Roma Tre University and Parma University.

ElectReon's technology will entail the construction of a 1,050 meter asphalt ring road fed by 1MW of power.

This collection of organizations will work collaboratively over the coming months to demonstrate the wireless dynamic inductive charging capabilities of ElectReon's technology, which will entail the construction of a 1,050 meter asphalt ring road fed by 1MW of power. This closed ring road will be given the name "Arena of the Future'' or "Arena del Futuro" in Italian, which is located near the Chiari Ovest exit of the A35 Motorway, approximately 50 kilometers from the city of Milan.

The project will enable Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) technology to be demonstrated for a full range of EVs in multiple modes; including Static Power Transfer for stationary vehicles and Dynamic Power Transfer for vehicles in-motion. The project partners will also explore advanced IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity technologies to ensure greatest road safety and ensure the maximum productivity of commercial vehicles in the deployment of wireless charging road systems, as well as exploring road construction optimization in order to increase road durability while not interfering with the efficiency of inductive charging systems built into the specified roads.

