iVOOMi Energy Gets ARAI Certification On Li-Ion Battery Packs

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer iVOOMi Energy has announced that its lithium-ion battery packs have AIS 156 authorisation under Amendment III Phase 1 from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). According to iVOOMi Energy, the battery, under extensive testing process, met all safety, protection and performance parameters that matches up to the requirements of ARAI Certification. The company’s battery has mandatory safety and overcharge protection, an additional safety fuse, charger and battery communication, etc. the company announced in a press release.

iVOOMi is a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers in India and offers the JeetX range of electric scotoers.

Commenting on the development iVOOMi energy's CEO and Co-founder, Ashwin Bhandari said, “We are committed to serving our customers with industry-leading, trustworthy products. iVOOMi Energy complies with the new regulations set forth by the governing authorities, which further support the amendments to the battery regulation. We welcome the compliances and strongly believe that it will be easy for the government authorities to stop, disable, and control the subsidies on the non-regulated products that are still being circulated in the market.”

iVOOMi Energy produces battery packs for electric two-wheelers, and is currently one of the top 20 EV producers of India based on sales volumes. But the company’s operations are somewhat limited with a prominent presence only in Maharashtra at the moment. iVOOMi Energy is all set to commence Battery 3.0, which the company says is a cutting-edge design solution based on IoT support for real-time performance and battery health monitoring while adhering to all guidelines and restrictions set forth by the government.

iVOOMi has manufacturing facilities in Pune, Noida, and Ahmednagar with an annual capacity of 720 megawatts. The company is aiming to meet safety standards under the certified AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2 by April 2023 and will be submitting the corresponding document to ARAI by January 2023.