iVooMi Energy JeetX Limited Edition Electric Scooter Launched For The Festive Season, Priced At Rs. 98,000 Lakh

Electric two-wheeler maker iVooMi Energy has announced the launch of the JeetX limited edition e-scooter for the festive season. The new offering is priced at Rs. 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom), but will retail at Rs. 98,000 till November 10, 2022, for the festive season. The limited edition version will be sold alongside the standard JeetX, which retails at Rs. 95,999. Apart from the new version, iVooMi has also rolled out the 'Big Energy Fest' offers for the festive season. This includes discounts of Rs. 4,000 across the range and gifts and accessories worth Rs. 5,000.

Commenting on the festive offers, Ashwin Bhandari CEO and Co-founder, iVOOMi Energy said "By introducing Big Energy Fest our efforts are to spread joy with our family and we are dedicated to steering India towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. Our scooters are designed with Indian riding conditions in mind, and we look forward to bringing happiness by connecting people miles apart through our mobility solutions."

The new iVooMi JeetX Limited Edition will be available in dual-tone colours - Glossy Black with Red Highlights, Glossy Black with Blue Highlights, Matte White with Red Highlights and Matte White with Orange Highlights. Meanwhile, the standard JeetX will be available with the company's signature bucket seats for extra comfort. The iVoomi S1 will also be available in new colours including Peacock Blue, Night Maroon, and Dusky Black.

The updated iVooMi range and offers are available across the brand's dealerships. Customers can also avail of multiple finance schemes for up to 100 per cent of the on-road prices of the electric two-wheeler. Other offers include zero down payment and low seven per cent interest rates per annum.