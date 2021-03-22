Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV: Price Expectation

The much-awaited Jaguar I-Pace will go on sale on March 23, which will be the brand's first all-electric offering in the country. The electric SUV was previously slated to be launched in India on March 9, 2021. However, it got delayed for a few weeks and was rescheduled to March 23, 2021. The carmaker started accepting pre-bookings for the SUV last year in November. However, deliveries are likely to commence immediately after the launch. However, one of the most important things, that are yet to be revealed include the price of the I-Pace, and here's what we expect regarding the pricing.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace First Drive Review​

The luxury carmaker has already listed the all-electric SUV on its official website, revealing key specifications and features ahead of launch. The I-Pace will be offered in three trims - S, SE and HSE. When launched, the I-Pace e-SUV will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC in the segment. Prices are expected to start from around ₹ 1 crore for the new Jaguar I-Pace.

The wheelbase and ground clearance stands at 2990 mm and 174 mm.

The overall design is underlined by a rectangular single-piece front grille which is flanked by sharp twin-pod LED headlamps along with integrated LED DRLs, sloping roof, raked windshield, sleek LED tail lamps, alloy wheels, sunroof, and much more. The SUV will be offered with a choice of 12 shades, including Fuji White, Caldera Red, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Farallon Pearl Black, and Aruba. Dimensionally, the electric SUV measures 4,682 mm in length, 2,139 mm in width, and 1,566 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,990 mm. It comes with a ground clearance of 174 mm.

The cabin of the I-Pace is neatly designed which is accentuated by a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, 10.5-litre centre console storage space, 3D Surround Camera, Driver Condition Monitor, animated Directional Indicators, Head-Up Display (HUD), Adaptive Cruise Control, and much more.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV: What To Expect

The car comes with a sloping bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and a wide central air-dam

The Jaguar I-Pace uses two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors, powered by a 90kWh battery. The motors are positioned at the front and rear axle, respectively. The combined power output generated is 394 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque. The carmaker claims that the performance SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds. The SUV offers a range of around 480 km. The lithium-ion battery pack can be fully charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes by a 100kW fast charger. However, the 7 kW AC wall box charger will take about 10 hours for a full charge.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.