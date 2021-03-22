Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV: What To Expect

The Jaguar I-Pace will take on the Mercedes-Benz EQC in the segment

Jaguar Land Rover India is all set to launch the highly-awaited Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV in the country tomorrow. The brand's first all-electric offering was originally slated to go on sale in India on March 9, however, the launch event was rescheduled to March 23, 2021. Alongside the new launch date announcement, the luxury carmaker confirmed that it has installed 35 chargers at 22 dealerships across 19 cities. Moreover, the upcoming I-Pace will be the second luxury electric SUV in India after the Mercedes-Benz EQC. It will be offered in three trim levels - S, SE and HSE and will get a single powertrain option - EV400.

A 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack on the e-SUV can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes.

The aesthetic appeal of the I-Pace is highlighted by a massive grille upfront, sharp LED headlamps, sloping bonnet, crossover-like profile, rear LED tail lights, body-coloured or panoramic glass roof, 5-spoke glossy-finished alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, and more. Dimensionally, the electric SUV measures 4,682 mm in length, 2,139 mm in width, and 1,566 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,990 mm. It comes with a ground clearance of 174 mm.

On the inside, the I-Pace sports a well-equipped cabin which includes electric adjustable Luxtec sport seats, 380-watt Merdian Sound System, Interactive Driver Display, 3D Surround Camera, Driver Condition Monitor, animated Directional Indicators, Head-Up Display (HUD), Adaptive Cruise Control, and much more.

The performance SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds

The Jaguar I-Pace comes with two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors at the front and rear axle respectively, which develop a combined power output of 394 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the AWD system. The performance SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds. The carmaker claims to offer a range of over 480 km. The model comes with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes using a 100 kW rapid charger. However, the 7 kW AC wall box charger will take about 10 hours for a full charge.

Once launched, the Jaguar I-Pace will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the upcoming Audi e-Tron in the segment. Prices are expected to start from around ₹ 1 crore for the new Jaguar I-Pace.

