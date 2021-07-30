JATO Dynamics Report: Tesla Model 3 Is Europe's 2nd Best Selling Car

Tesla Model 3 continues to dominate in Europe as it becomes the 2nd best selling car in Europe as per a report released by JATO Dynamics. The data compiled for 26 European markets with 12,68,683 passenger cars being registered an increase of 13 per cent since 2020.

This data was recorded in the second quarter of 2021. In June it managed 1.27 million units registered as well which was a number lower than the 1.6 million in 2019, but considering the pandemic, this is an impressive recovery.

Importantly, low emissions vehicles had a record high market share of 18.5 per cent up from 8.2 per cent one year ago. Registrations of electric vehicles totalled 1,26,000 units during the month compared to 104,000 registrations for gasoline vehicles.

The report reveals how EVs are exploding in Europe

"Fiat, Tesla, Skoda, Volkswagen and Ford gained the largest market share in the BEV market while Cupra, Jeep, Volkswagen, Renault and Seat posted the highest market share gains in the PHEV market," said the report. "The conditions are not yet ideal and far from total recovery. In the mid-term, It is not clear whether the market will reach pre-Covid levels or not," added Felipe Munoz, Global Analyst at JATO Dynamics.

The Volkswagen Golf had 27,247 registrations which was a 12 per cent increase year on year, but it was closely followed by the Tesla Model 3 which had 25,697 registrations a whopping increase of 262 per cent.

The report noted demand was steadily growing across Europe with massive increases in markets like Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland and Germany. Eastern European nations of Slovakia, Romania and Poland however continued to have slow EV growth.