Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create A Ganpati Idol

122 units of the Jeep Compass were used to create a one-of-its-kind Ganpati idol measuring 162 feet in length and 185 feet in width.

Updated:
The Ganpati idol was created at FCA's manufacturing facility while following all social distancing norms

Highlights

  • The Ganpati idol was created amidst the lockdown woes across India
  • The Jeep Compass Ganpati idol was spread over 29,970 sq.ft.
  • The idol was created with 8 drivers while and 50 hours spent in execution

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has disturbed festivities in most part of the country, Jeep India took a different approach to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Given the fact the company's plant is in Ranjangaon near Pune, which is known as one of 'Astavinayak' pilgrimage spots, it was decided to create something by using the Jeep Compass SUVs. 122 units of the Jeep Compass were used to create a Ganpati that would be one of a kind. The company's employees meticulously chalked out everything to make sure that all precautions were taken given the coronavirus situation. All social distancing protocols were adhered to and one by one the cars were driven out and positioned.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Launched In India

Jeep Compass

16.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Jeep Compass Price

b7sp9hnk

The Jeep India employees also performed the aarti in front of the idol created out of the Jeep Compass SUVs

The Ganpati idol created was 162 feet long, 185 feet wide and it took 8 drivers to position these cars. Of course making sure that the idol was perfect in terms of colour and proportion, was of prime importance and more than 50 hours were spent in both planning and execution. So, yes, a lot of time and effort has gone into making this a possibility and if you look at the creation, it shows how well, the colours match and complement each other.

s7cfq6eo

It took 8 drivers to position the Compass SUVs with over 50 hours spent in planning and execution

0 Comments

The Jeep Compass has been a strong seller for the company and it is now looking at expanding its portfolio with more SUVs and there's likely one that will be launched in the sub-4 metre segment as well. Given that the auto industry has been going through a tumultuous time, this effort by Jeep was a special one, invoking the 'Vighnaharta' (the demolisher of obstacles) to help smoothen the ride hereon.

Jeep Compass
Jeep
Compass

Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create A Ganpati Idol
