Jehan Daruvala To Continue Racing In F2, Gets One Year Extension With Red Bull

Here's some exciting news for racing fans in India as Red Bull Racing will continue to support Indian driver Jehan Daruvala in 2021. The Mumbai-based racer made his Formula 2 debut last season and managed to end the year on a high after a podium finish and a much-acclaimed victory in the final race weekend of the year. The 22-year-old showed immense potential in his rookie season of F2 driving for Carlin Motorsport and continues to keep his seat in the upcoming campaign.

Speaking about Jehan, Team Principal Trevor Carlin added, "We're extremely pleased that we have the opportunity to carry on the great progress we have been making with Jehan and have another attack on the FIA F2 Championship. Jehan did a great job last season as an F2 rookie, to really show his true potential by the second half of the season. To finish the year off with a third-place and then a win really confirms what we knew from the start. I expect Jehan to continue where he left off – challenging for wins from the outset in the new season."

Jehan Daruvala took his first-ever win in F2 in the final weekend of the season

Speaking about his association with Red Bull, Jehan Daruvala said, "I am very thankful to Red Bull for their continued faith in me. I'm extremely excited to be staying in F2 and with Carlin for 2021 as a Red Bull Junior. We made a lot of progress last year. It was great to end the season on such a high with my first F2 win and then back that up with front running pace in post-season testing. I'm extremely proud to be carrying Red Bull colours again this season and thank Dr Marko and my sponsors for their continued support and belief in me which I will be looking to repay from the very first race."

Daruvala will continue to be a part of the Red Bull Junior Program, which opens more opportunities for the driver beyond F2 in the future. The program has been instrumental in providing the right platform to a number of current F1 racers including the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, and more. In his second season in F2, Jehan will continue racing for Carlin Motorsport.

Jehan Daruvala will also compete in the F3 Asian Championship right before the 2021 F2 season kicks off

Daruvala was also the fastest overall in the official post-season testing and finished on top in two out of three days of testing. Jehan's maiden F2 season was an extremely competitive one and saw 16 different drivers on the podium with 12 different race winners through one of the most challenging years of motorsport. With valuable points scored by Jehan along with teammate Yuki Tsunoda, Carlin managed to finish third in the teams' championship. In the meantime, Daruvala is all set to participate in the F3 Asian Championship with the all-Indian team - Mumbai Falcons. The series kicks off at the end of this month and will end in February right before the 2021 F1 season.

The 2021 Formula 1 campaign is set to begin on March 26, 2021, and the organisers have reshuffled the calendar for the year. The first race will be held in Bahrain instead of Australia, amidst changing travel rules and restrictions globally. All eight weekends of F2 will be held concurrently with F1 as a feeder series.

