Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing

When Renault decided to return to Formula 1 in late 2015, the target was clearly defined: rebuild a structure, put it on the right track and reach the highest level of the sport to compete for the world championship. Over the past five years, a reinforced and stabilised organisation has been deployed. Jerome Stoll, President of Renault Sport Racing since 2016 has been at the forefront of all these changes. The company has said that he will step down at the end of his term on December 31, 2020.

Renault Sport Racing has also won in Formula E with three Constructors' titles

Photo Credit: AFP

During his tenure, many changes have also been introduced: new technical regulations, budget cap introduction and the new Concorde agreements, and he has managed to take all these in his stride. Under his leadership, Renault Sport Racing has also won in Formula E with three Constructors' titles with Renault e.dams and a Drivers' title with Sébastien Buemi before handing over to Nissan while maintaining the powertrain development activities.

Jerome Stoll said, “Motorsport, and even more so Formula 1, is above all a human adventure, encounters, bonds that are forged, joys, disappointments and invaluable rewards. The Formula E titles and seeing young drivers racing in our cars in the Eurocup or Clio Cup are an integral part of what has been a wonderful experience. I owe a lot to every collaborator in this company.”

