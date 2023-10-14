Login

Jorge Martin Wins 4 Sprint Races In A Row As He Seizes The Championship Lead For The First Time

The Spaniard looked unstoppable as he battled up the grid from sixth to claim the lead in the title hunt from Bagnaia for the first time in his career
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

14-Oct-23 04:25 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Spanish rider Jorge Martin of Pramac Ducati clinched his fourth consecutive sprint race victory.
  • An error by Luca Marini during the last couple of laps allowed Martin to comfortably secure the lead.
  • Ducati clinched the constructors' championship for 2023. This remarkable feat marks their fourth consecutive title.

The Spanish Pramac Ducati rider, Jorge Martin stormed to his fourth consecutive sprint race victory, overtaking championship rival Pecco Bagnaia to seize the top spot in the 2023 MotoGP standings.

 

Also Read: Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th

Despite a tumultuous qualifying session that relegated him to sixth on the grid, Martin delivered a masterclass in sprint race performance. He outpaced pole-sitter Luca Marini, securing a substantial 1.131-second lead. With this triumph, he now stands seven points ahead in the championship standings.

 

A late mishap by Marini played a pivotal role in Martin's win, offering the Spaniard a comfortable margin as he surged toward victory. This error gifted Martin his unprecedented lead, and the VR46 Ducati team celebrated a remarkable double podium as Marco Bezzecchi joined Martin on the rostrum.

 

Also Read: JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit

Both VR46 Ducati riders entered the Indonesian Grand Prix with recent collarbone fractures. Marini's injury occurred during a collision with Bezzecchi in India, while Bezzecchi underwent surgery after a training crash the previous week. Their triumphant performance underscores their unwavering dedication.

 

In stark contrast to Martin's brilliant sprint, former championship leader Bagnaia faced a challenging race. Failing to advance beyond Q1, he had to claw his way from 13th on the grid. Despite several errors by fellow competitors, Bagnaia could only manage an eighth-place finish behind his teammate Bastianini.

 

Race Recap

 

Marini, making a brilliant start from pole position, maintained his lead into Turn 1. However, Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo swiftly moved into contention.

 

Vinales overtook Marini at Turn 2 and quickly created a gap from the chasing pack. A first-lap crash by Marc Marquez elevated Bagnaia to 11th, offering a glimmer of hope.

 

Martin initiated his assault on the podium positions on the second lap, passing Quartararo at Turn 1. Although he momentarily conceded the position, he eventually succeeded in securing it.

 

Vinales held a seven-tenths lead at the beginning of lap three, which extended to nearly a second on the following lap.

 

As Bagnaia gradually moved up to eighth on lap four, he stayed there for the rest of the race as he struggled to get past his returning teammate Enea Bastianini, who had suffered multiple fractures in his crash in Valencia a few races ago. Meanwhile, Martin began to hunt down Vinales, who was grappling with tire wear. On the fifth lap, Martin completed a forceful overtake at Turn 10, claiming the lead and immediately broke away from his compatriot.

 

Despite Marini's attempt at a comeback, a near-crash at Turn 13 on the penultimate lap secured Martin's victory. Marini finished 1.1 seconds behind the race leader.

 

Martin's relentless pursuit culminated in a well-deserved victory, and his championship lead is a significant achievement, even in the context of the reduced points allocation for sprint races.

 

Marquez's first-lap crash and Espargaro's collision with Binder ended their races, while Vinales secured fourth, Quartararo fifth, and Di Giannantonio put on a strong showing to claim sixth after seemingly being out of a job for next season due to Marc Marquez recent signing with Gresini Racing.

 

Bagnaia's challenges on the track now place him seven points adrift of Martin in the championship.

 

With Martin's victory, Ducati also claimed the constructors' championship for 2023. This achievement underscores the brand's dominance in MotoGP and secures their fourth consecutive title with multiple races to spare. The Italian brand has nearly double the points of its closest rival, KTM, a testament to Ducati's formidable presence on the track.

 

 

# Jorge Martin# Ducati# Pramac Ducati

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Renault Kwid
2019 Renault Kwid
21,500 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.95 L
₹ 8,847/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 MG Hector
8.9
0
10
2022 MG Hector
11,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 20.50 L
₹ 45,913/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
48,143 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 18.75 L
₹ 41,994/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda WR-V
8.4
0
10
2019 Honda WR-V
13,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Volkswagen Virtus
9.0
0
10
2022 Volkswagen Virtus
9,700 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
13,504 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
₹ 60,284/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Renault Triber
8.7
0
10
2020 Renault Triber
10,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.60 L
₹ 13,961/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Skoda Kushaq
9.1
0
10
2021 Skoda Kushaq
10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 16.75 L
₹ 37,514/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700
9.4
0
10
2022 Mahindra XUV700
1,600 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 19.75 L
₹ 41,770/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
2017 Mahindra XUV500
46,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Jorge Martin Wins 4 Sprint Races In A Row As He Seizes The Championship Lead For The First Time
Jorge Martin Wins 4 Sprint Races In A Row As He Seizes The Championship Lead For The First Time
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-6278 second ago

The Spaniard looked unstoppable as he battled up the grid from sixth to claim the lead in the title hunt from Bagnaia for the first time in his career

Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-2598 second ago

Maini, a 23-year-old talent, has already shown promise in the F2 season with top-five qualifying performances and a podium finish in Melbourne.

Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2
Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Launched in August 2023, the electric scooter is currently priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy)

Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th
Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The young Italian broke the circuit record twice in a single qualifying, a remarkable achievement, despite his recent collarbone injury.

CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders
CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The league has four racing categories: 450 cc international riders, 250 cc international riders, 250 cc India-Asia mix, and the 85 cc junior class.

BMW Motorrad India Sold 6,778 Two-Wheelers Between Jan-Sept 2023; Witnesses 26% Growth YoY
BMW Motorrad India Sold 6,778 Two-Wheelers Between Jan-Sept 2023; Witnesses 26% Growth YoY
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Between January and September 2023, the brand sold 6,778 units in the country, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent

BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 8,998 vehicles under the BMW brand and 582 vehicles under the Mini brand, in the first nine months of 2023.

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact

UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will have Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, and segment-first features, including integrated navigation and tubeless tyres.

2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action
2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

17 days ago

Surreal! That’s the word I will use to describe the experience of attending the first ever MotoGP round held in India. It had everything! Ambiguity, visa issues, extreme heat and humidity, drama, heartbreak and much more!

Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 days ago

A complete lights to flag victory was all the Spaniard would accept on Saturday in his bid to reignite his championship challenge.

MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Joins Pramac Ducati For 2024
MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Joins Pramac Ducati For 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

24 days ago

Franco Morbidelli, after losing his Yamaha ride, will race for Pramac Ducati in the 2024 MotoGP season.

Single-Cylinder Engined Smaller Ducati Hypermotard Spied On Test!
Single-Cylinder Engined Smaller Ducati Hypermotard Spied On Test!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

29 days ago

Will be the smallest engine to power a modern Ducati

MOTOGP: Martin Completes The Dream Double In Misano
MOTOGP: Martin Completes The Dream Double In Misano
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Martin led from start to finish, replicating his success in Saturday's sprint race, showcasing his dominance at Misano

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Jorge Martin Wins 4 Sprint Races In A Row As He Seizes The Championship Lead For The First Time
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved