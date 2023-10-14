Jorge Martin Wins 4 Sprint Races In A Row As He Seizes The Championship Lead For The First Time
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
14-Oct-23 04:25 PM IST
Highlights
- Spanish rider Jorge Martin of Pramac Ducati clinched his fourth consecutive sprint race victory.
- An error by Luca Marini during the last couple of laps allowed Martin to comfortably secure the lead.
- Ducati clinched the constructors' championship for 2023. This remarkable feat marks their fourth consecutive title.
The Spanish Pramac Ducati rider, Jorge Martin stormed to his fourth consecutive sprint race victory, overtaking championship rival Pecco Bagnaia to seize the top spot in the 2023 MotoGP standings.
Also Read: Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th
Despite a tumultuous qualifying session that relegated him to sixth on the grid, Martin delivered a masterclass in sprint race performance. He outpaced pole-sitter Luca Marini, securing a substantial 1.131-second lead. With this triumph, he now stands seven points ahead in the championship standings.
A late mishap by Marini played a pivotal role in Martin's win, offering the Spaniard a comfortable margin as he surged toward victory. This error gifted Martin his unprecedented lead, and the VR46 Ducati team celebrated a remarkable double podium as Marco Bezzecchi joined Martin on the rostrum.
Also Read: JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
Both VR46 Ducati riders entered the Indonesian Grand Prix with recent collarbone fractures. Marini's injury occurred during a collision with Bezzecchi in India, while Bezzecchi underwent surgery after a training crash the previous week. Their triumphant performance underscores their unwavering dedication.
In stark contrast to Martin's brilliant sprint, former championship leader Bagnaia faced a challenging race. Failing to advance beyond Q1, he had to claw his way from 13th on the grid. Despite several errors by fellow competitors, Bagnaia could only manage an eighth-place finish behind his teammate Bastianini.
Race Recap
Marini, making a brilliant start from pole position, maintained his lead into Turn 1. However, Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo swiftly moved into contention.
Vinales overtook Marini at Turn 2 and quickly created a gap from the chasing pack. A first-lap crash by Marc Marquez elevated Bagnaia to 11th, offering a glimmer of hope.
Martin initiated his assault on the podium positions on the second lap, passing Quartararo at Turn 1. Although he momentarily conceded the position, he eventually succeeded in securing it.
Vinales held a seven-tenths lead at the beginning of lap three, which extended to nearly a second on the following lap.
As Bagnaia gradually moved up to eighth on lap four, he stayed there for the rest of the race as he struggled to get past his returning teammate Enea Bastianini, who had suffered multiple fractures in his crash in Valencia a few races ago. Meanwhile, Martin began to hunt down Vinales, who was grappling with tire wear. On the fifth lap, Martin completed a forceful overtake at Turn 10, claiming the lead and immediately broke away from his compatriot.
Despite Marini's attempt at a comeback, a near-crash at Turn 13 on the penultimate lap secured Martin's victory. Marini finished 1.1 seconds behind the race leader.
Martin's relentless pursuit culminated in a well-deserved victory, and his championship lead is a significant achievement, even in the context of the reduced points allocation for sprint races.
Marquez's first-lap crash and Espargaro's collision with Binder ended their races, while Vinales secured fourth, Quartararo fifth, and Di Giannantonio put on a strong showing to claim sixth after seemingly being out of a job for next season due to Marc Marquez recent signing with Gresini Racing.
Bagnaia's challenges on the track now place him seven points adrift of Martin in the championship.
With Martin's victory, Ducati also claimed the constructors' championship for 2023. This achievement underscores the brand's dominance in MotoGP and secures their fourth consecutive title with multiple races to spare. The Italian brand has nearly double the points of its closest rival, KTM, a testament to Ducati's formidable presence on the track.
