Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
14-Oct-23 12:26 PM IST
Highlights
- Luca Marini smashed the lap record at the Mandalika Circuit, claiming pole position for the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix with a stunning 1 minute 29.978 second lap.
- Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia faces a tough qualifying session, starting 13th, while his title rival Jorge Martin crashed and ended up in sixth place.
- Aprilia riders Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro had shown impressive pace all weekend, securing second and third on the grid, respectively.
In a thrilling turn of events at the Mandalika Circuit, Luca Marini, riding for VR46, delivered an extraordinary performance to secure pole position at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Marini's remarkable feat broke the lap record at the circuit and became the first rider to crack the elusive 1-minute 30-second barrier with a stunning time of 1 minute 29.978 seconds during the Q2 session.
Also Read: Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season
Marini's journey to pole position began with an impressive display in Q1, where he already set a new circuit record, setting the tone for the outstanding performance that followed. His Q1 effort was not only an indication of his speed but also his determination to excel.
Throughout the weekend, the Aprilia duo of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro had consistently displayed formidable pace on their factory RS-GP machines. This strength was particularly evident in the Q2 session, where Vinales initially laid down a marker with a lap time of 1 minute 30.598 second, showcasing his readiness to contend for pole position. His teammate, Aleix Espargaro, was not far behind, producing a quick lap in 1 minute 30.501 second.
However, it was Luca Marini's electrifying performance that stole the show. As the clock ticked down in the Q2 session, Marini pushed his limits and registered a sensational lap time of 1 minute 29.978 seconds. This record-breaking achievement not only secured him pole position but also marked the first-ever sub-1 minute 30 second lap at the challenging Mandalika Circuit.
Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 29.72 Lakh
Vinales, despite his strong weekend performance, could not surpass Marini's extraordinary time, settling for the second spot on the grid. Aleix Espargaro also showcased his capabilities by maintaining the third position, clocking in at 1 minute 30.132 seconds.
Francesco Bagnaia, the current points leader, faced a tough qualifying session, landing in 13th place on the grid. The Ducati rider, known for his remarkable speed, found himself outside of the Q2 spots due to the impressive performance of his teammate, Enea Bastianini. Bastianini, who made a return to action after a six-week absence following a multiple fracture-causing crash in Barcelona, managed to outpace Bagnaia by a mere 0.099 second to secure a Q2 spot.
Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh
While Bagnaia was hoping for a stronger qualifying position to maintain his lead in the championship, his starting position in 13th place presents a significant challenge. On the other hand, his rival Jorge Martin, who is trailing by just three points, also faced difficulties during the session. Martin crashed in the Q2 session and could not improve on his lap times, ultimately settling for a position outside the top five in sixth place.
Marini's achievement, especially considering his collarbone injury sustained in India the previous month, underlines not only his extraordinary talent but also his dedication and resilience in the face of adversity. With Marini's incredible pole position, the stage is set for an action-packed Indonesian Grand Prix, with key contenders like Bagnaia and Martin navigating challenges in their starting positions. MotoGP fans can anticipate an electrifying and unpredictable race in Indonesia.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12412 second ago
Launched in August 2023, the electric scooter is currently priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy)
-11453 second ago
The young Italian broke the circuit record twice in a single qualifying, a remarkable achievement, despite his recent collarbone injury.
-4700 second ago
The league has four racing categories: 450 cc international riders, 250 cc international riders, 250 cc India-Asia mix, and the 85 cc junior class.
13 hours ago
Between January and September 2023, the brand sold 6,778 units in the country, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent
13 hours ago
BMW Group India reported sales of 8,998 vehicles under the BMW brand and 582 vehicles under the Mini brand, in the first nine months of 2023.
15 hours ago
The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact
16 hours ago
The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.
17 hours ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will have Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, and segment-first features, including integrated navigation and tubeless tyres.
20 hours ago
This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h
20 hours ago
Two-wheeler retails saw a 7.03 per cent increase, recording sales of 78.28 lakh units
3 days ago
The incident occurred during a flat track training session at Valentino Rossi's Motor Ranch in Tavullia on Saturday.
6 days ago
The teenager touted to be MotoGP's next star will find himself riding in the premier class alongside Augusto Fernandez for the Tech3 GasGas KTM team next season.
7 days ago
The MotoGP Edition features an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha Motor Racing Team’s livery
14 days ago
The first-ever MotoGP race held at the Buddh International Circuit was a successful one that witnessed everything from action, challenges, drama and more.
15 days ago
The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024