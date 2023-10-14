Login

Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th

The young Italian broke the circuit record twice in a single qualifying, a remarkable achievement, despite his recent collarbone injury.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

14-Oct-23 12:26 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Luca Marini smashed the lap record at the Mandalika Circuit, claiming pole position for the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix with a stunning 1 minute 29.978 second lap.
  • Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia faces a tough qualifying session, starting 13th, while his title rival Jorge Martin crashed and ended up in sixth place.
  • Aprilia riders Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro had shown impressive pace all weekend, securing second and third on the grid, respectively.

In a thrilling turn of events at the Mandalika Circuit, Luca Marini, riding for VR46, delivered an extraordinary performance to secure pole position at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Marini's remarkable feat broke the lap record at the circuit and became the first rider to crack the elusive 1-minute 30-second barrier with a stunning time of 1 minute 29.978 seconds during the Q2 session.

 

Also Read: Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season

 

Marini's journey to pole position began with an impressive display in Q1, where he already set a new circuit record, setting the tone for the outstanding performance that followed. His Q1 effort was not only an indication of his speed but also his determination to excel.

Throughout the weekend, the Aprilia duo of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro had consistently displayed formidable pace on their factory RS-GP machines. This strength was particularly evident in the Q2 session, where Vinales initially laid down a marker with a lap time of 1 minute 30.598 second, showcasing his readiness to contend for pole position. His teammate, Aleix Espargaro, was not far behind, producing a quick lap in 1 minute 30.501 second.

 

However, it was Luca Marini's electrifying performance that stole the show. As the clock ticked down in the Q2 session, Marini pushed his limits and registered a sensational lap time of 1 minute 29.978 seconds. This record-breaking achievement not only secured him pole position but also marked the first-ever sub-1 minute 30 second lap at the challenging Mandalika Circuit. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 29.72 Lakh

 

Vinales, despite his strong weekend performance, could not surpass Marini's extraordinary time, settling for the second spot on the grid. Aleix Espargaro also showcased his capabilities by maintaining the third position, clocking in at 1 minute 30.132 seconds.

 

Francesco Bagnaia, the current points leader, faced a tough qualifying session, landing in 13th place on the grid. The Ducati rider, known for his remarkable speed, found himself outside of the Q2 spots due to the impressive performance of his teammate, Enea Bastianini. Bastianini, who made a return to action after a six-week absence following a multiple fracture-causing crash in Barcelona, managed to outpace Bagnaia by a mere 0.099 second to secure a Q2 spot.

 

Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh

While Bagnaia was hoping for a stronger qualifying position to maintain his lead in the championship, his starting position in 13th place presents a significant challenge. On the other hand, his rival Jorge Martin, who is trailing by just three points, also faced difficulties during the session. Martin crashed in the Q2 session and could not improve on his lap times, ultimately settling for a position outside the top five in sixth place.

 

Marini's achievement, especially considering his collarbone injury sustained in India the previous month, underlines not only his extraordinary talent but also his dedication and resilience in the face of adversity. With Marini's incredible pole position, the stage is set for an action-packed Indonesian Grand Prix, with key contenders like Bagnaia and Martin navigating challenges in their starting positions. MotoGP fans can anticipate an electrifying and unpredictable race in Indonesia.

 

# Luca Marini# MotoGP# Indonesian Grand Prix# Francesco Bagnaia

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.2
0
10
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
64,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2
Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-12412 second ago

Launched in August 2023, the electric scooter is currently priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy)

Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th
Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-11453 second ago

The young Italian broke the circuit record twice in a single qualifying, a remarkable achievement, despite his recent collarbone injury.

CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders
CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4700 second ago

The league has four racing categories: 450 cc international riders, 250 cc international riders, 250 cc India-Asia mix, and the 85 cc junior class.

BMW Motorrad India Sold 6,778 Two-Wheelers Between Jan-Sept 2023; Witnesses 26% Growth YoY
BMW Motorrad India Sold 6,778 Two-Wheelers Between Jan-Sept 2023; Witnesses 26% Growth YoY
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Between January and September 2023, the brand sold 6,778 units in the country, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent

BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 8,998 vehicles under the BMW brand and 582 vehicles under the Mini brand, in the first nine months of 2023.

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact

UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will have Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, and segment-first features, including integrated navigation and tubeless tyres.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h

FADA Sales H1 FY’24: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit All Time High
FADA Sales H1 FY’24: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit All Time High
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Two-wheeler retails saw a 7.03 per cent increase, recording sales of 78.28 lakh units

MotoGP Contender Marco Bezzecchi Undergoes Surgery After Training Crash
MotoGP Contender Marco Bezzecchi Undergoes Surgery After Training Crash
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The incident occurred during a flat track training session at Valentino Rossi's Motor Ranch in Tavullia on Saturday.

MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Replace Pol Espargaro At Tech3 GasGas Racing For 2024 Season
MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Replace Pol Espargaro At Tech3 GasGas Racing For 2024 Season
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The teenager touted to be MotoGP's next star will find himself riding in the premier class alongside Augusto Fernandez for the Tech3 GasGas KTM team next season.

Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The MotoGP Edition features an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha Motor Racing Team’s livery

MotoGP Bharat: Photo Gallery Of The First IndianGP
MotoGP Bharat: Photo Gallery Of The First IndianGP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The first-ever MotoGP race held at the Buddh International Circuit was a successful one that witnessed everything from action, challenges, drama and more.

MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved