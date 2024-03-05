Jos Verstappen Calls For Christian Horner’s Sacking Amidst High Tensions In The Red Bull Camp

Red Bull Racing's triumphant 1-2 finish at the Formula 1 season opener in Bahrain has been marred by escalating internal tensions, sparked by comments from Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen. While Max and teammate Sergio Perez secured a dominant victory on the track, off-track controversies have thrust the team into a crisis.

In an interview with British tabloid The Daily Mail and Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Jos Verstappen issued a public warning that Red Bull Racing faces potential implosion under the leadership of Christian Horner, the team principal. These evergrowing fractures have intensified pressure on Horner and cast a shadow over the team's Bahrain success. In interviews following Max's victory, Jos expressed concern about the team's internal discord, suggesting that the situation could lead to an explosion if left unchecked.

Despite Red Bull's attempts to downplay the situation, stating that the team remains united and focused on racing, the fallout from the controversy has been unavoidable. Earlier in the week, Red Bull's parent company cleared Horner of allegations made against him by a female staff member. However, just a day later, a dossier containing alleged evidence from the investigation was leaked to numerous F1 personnel and media outlets, reigniting the turmoil surrounding Horner's leadership.

Max Verstappen, who initially refrained from commenting on the controversy, has now found himself drawn into the fray. Despite offering measured support for Horner's performance as team boss, Max's father's outspoken criticism has shifted attention to the team's internal dynamics.

Jos Verstappen's remarks have raised doubts about Horner's future and highlighted the division within Red Bull Racing, with significant implications for the team's stability and performance. As the controversy continues to unfold, with emergency talks likely to take place before the next race in Saudi Arabia, the spotlight remains firmly on Red Bull and its embattled leadership.

While Max Verstappen remains focused on his championship campaign, the off-track turmoil threatens to overshadow his on-track achievements, posing a significant challenge for Red Bull as they navigate a tumultuous start to the season.