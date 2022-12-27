  • Home
  • Jupiter Electric Mobility To Showcase Electric Commercial Vehicles At Auto Expo 2023

The creation of the Electric Mobility arm of Jupiter Wagons Ltd was announced earlier this year.
authorBy Carandbike Team
27-Dec-22 01:38 PM IST
Jupiter Wagons Ltd, is set to debut its first commercial electric vehicles under the new Jupiter Electric Mobility brand at the 2023 Auto Expo. The company had announced the creation of the Jupiter Electric Mobility vertical of its business earlier this year along with the formation of a joint venture with electric commercial vehicle manufacturer GreenPower Motor Company.

GreenPower manufactures electric commercial vehicles with applications in public transport and load haulage. The joint venture with Jupiter Wagons would see the two companies manufacture right-hand driver variants of the former’s EV Star CC (cab and chassis) model to India.

The EV Star CC offers a payload carrying capacity of up to 4,095 kg and offers a range of up to 250 km per charge depending on the specification.

Jupiter says that it intends to undertake end-to-end production of EVs in India with its initial offerings set to be catered towards the light commercial vehicle market with a range of products in the 2.2-tonne to 7-tonne categories.

Jupiter Wagons specialises in manufacturing bodies and components for railway carriages along with offering customers the option of building truck bodies for rolling chassis.

GreenPower EV  Star CC pictured.

