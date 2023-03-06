Kia Carens Could Get New Diesel-iMT Variant Soon

The Kia Carens could get a new diesel iMT variant going forward. A recent type approval document filed with the Delhi Transport Department reveals that the engine and gearbox combination has undergone certification with the ARAI. The diesel iMT powertrain has been unique to Kia in the mass market segments with the powertrain offered in the Kia Seltos for a little over a year now.

The diesel-iMT option has so far been unique to the Kia Seltos (Petrol iMT pictured).

As is already known the Carens uses the same engine line-up as the Kia Seltos though the former lacked the option of a CVT, and iMT gearbox options. The document further suggests that power figures will remain unchanged at around 114 bhp with torque also expected to stay unchanged at 250Nm. The addition of an iMT gearbox to the diesel will offer a greater degree of convenience at a cost lesser than that of the diesel automatic.

Additionally, a second type approval document suggests that we could see revisions to the variant naming in the updated model. It also suggests that the updated MPV could be offered as just a five-seater in base trim with higher variants offered with a third row of seats

Kia is yet to announce the update of its range of cars to meet the incoming RDE emission norms. We expect the new diesel iMT could be launched at the time of the update with Kia also expected to drop the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol from its range. Sister firm Hyundai is set to launch a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit with the upcoming new Verna which could also make it’s way to Kia’s range of cars in the future.

It remains to be seen if Kia will offered the new gearbox option in more than one variant. Expect prices for the iMT model to be about Rs 50,000 more than the standard diesel manual – similar to the Seltos.