Kia Concept EV5 Revealed; Previews Future Boxy e-SUV

Kia had unveiled the EV9 concept earlier March 2023. Now, Kia has come up with another concept EV, the EV5 which debuts as the sibling of the EV9. It is the smaller version of the Kia EV9. It was unwrapped on the Chinese EV day event. Inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the Concept EV5 provides a preview of an all-electric SUV model that will be launched first in China later this year.

The powertrain and platform details have not been revealed by Kia for now, but the production version of the EV5 is likely to be based on the variation of the E-GMP. It is most likely to get the same powertrain option as the EV6. This should enable fast charging thanks to its 800-volt electrical architecture, multiple battery-pack options and single- and dual-motor configurations may be offered.

Kia says the Concept EV5's exterior gets a custom shade called Iceberg Matte Green. It rides on 21-inch wheels with an asymmetrical design. The EV5 does not look all that much smaller than the EV9, and Kia has yet to reveal dimensions for this model. Its wheelbase does look shorter and it has two rows of seats compared with the EV9's three-row layout. "The SUV brings together emotional form language with innovative, user-focused interior architecture,” explained Karim Habib, Executive Vice President, and Head of Kia Global Design Centre.

Seats which can be swiveled upto 90 degree

Like the EV9, the larger car's swiveling seats feature here, too - allowing occupants in both rows to turn 90 degrees Courtesy of rear-hinged rear doors and the absence of an A-pillar. This is a feature that appeared on the original EV9 concept and is unlikely to make it to the production-spec EV5. For India, Kia currently sells the EV6 as the only model in its electric portfolio among the petrol/diesel offerings.