Kia EV6 Electric Crossover India Pre-Bookings To Open On May 26

We were first to tell you that Kia EV6 electric crossover will land in India, and now we have confirmation that the South Korean carmaker will open the pre-bookings for the electric flagship on May 26, with deliveries to start soon. The Kia EV6 electric crossover will come to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route and will be positioned above Rs. 50 lakh, possibly in a single, fully-loaded trim. However, the Kia EV6 electric crossover will land on our shores in limited numbers, as only 100 units are allocated for the first year since the company would want to gauge the market response. Nevertheless, we had recently spotted the Kia EV6 in Hyderabad, hinting at its imminent launch, perhaps around the festive season.

As far as specs are concerned, the Kia EV6 electric crossover will be offered in a GT-Line variant with a dual e-AWD system paired to a 77.4 kWh battery that delivers 320 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque. With this, the Kia EV6 electric crossover promises a range of about 425 km, on a single charge. We have driven this variant and you can read our detailed review here. There's also a smaller, 58kWh battery pack, offered in two configurations – a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup with 168 bhp, or in an all-wheel-drive layout with a dual-motor set-up that makes 235 bhp. However, we expect Kia to introduce it in the Indian market at a later stage.

Siddharth drove the Kia EV6 electric crossover last year in the US.

Based on Hyundai Motor Company's global e-GMP platform, the EV6 is Kia's first car to be based on the company's dedicated new platform for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It also began the mid-to-long term strategy for BEVs, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles to make up 40 per cent of Kia's total sales by 2030, with an annual sales target of 1.6 million units for these eco-friendly models. Kia plans to strengthen its EV lineup with 11 new BEV models by 2026 - seven built on E-GMP architecture, and four derivative EVs based on existing models. However, the company has not yet confirmed any such plan for the Indian market.