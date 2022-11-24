Kia India Starts Aftersales Initiatives On Its App

Kia India launched its digitised omnichannel aftersales initiative ‘Ownership Programs Online Sales’ aimed at offering customers to purchase different services, ownership offerings, and programs such as extended warranty, accessories, and many more from the My Kia app. In addition, the program enables customers to monitor their car services availed for the ownership program in real time. Kia says the service initiative reflects the brand’s customer-centric approach by improving customers’ accessibility to the brand at every step of their buying-to-ownership journey.

The My Kia app is an integrated customer communication platform launched in March this year and aims to offer seamless experiences to customers throughout their car ownership journey. Using the app, customers can request a test drive, get a quote, get a video consultation, and book a car, all in the comfort of their homes. Several other vital features are available on the app, such as service appointments, notifications, Digi Wallet, car dashboard etc.

To date, Kia India has launched five vehicles for the Indian market, the Seltos, the Carnival, the Sonet, the Carens, and the EV6. Kia India has completed over 6.3 lakh dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including 5 lakh domestic sales and over 1.5 lakh exports. The brand has a network of 339 touchpoints and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country.