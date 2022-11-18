Kia India Delivers 200 EV6 Units; New India-Specific EV Coming By 2025

Kia India has delivered 200 units of the Kia EV6 to customers to date in the country. This number is already twice the initially planned 100 units for the entire year. Now, the company is planning to further increase the total allocation of EV6 in 2022 and complete most of the pending deliveries within this year. Additionally, as part of its EV roadmap, Kia will launch its India-centric EV by 2025 in the country. The Kia EV6 is the flagship EV product from the company launched earlier this year at Rs. 59.95 lakh for the GT-Line and Rs. 64.95 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) for the GT-Line AWD version.

Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “The EV6 is considered to be amongst the most sophisticated products by Kia ever and is a demonstration of our technological prowess and capabilities. At the launch of EV6, amid the very positive response received, we had promised our customers to bring in more units of the EV6, over and above the initially allotted 100 units for 2022. Going forward, our focus will be on completing the deliveries of all the existing and new bookings at the earliest. The EV6 made electric mobility a fun and joyful experience for our customers, and I am confident that the EV6 will be a common sight on Indian roads in the upcoming days.”

The EV6 is the first electric vehicle by Kia in the country and was launched in June this year. However, deliveries to customers began only last month. The Kia EV6 received an overwhelming response from Indian customers with 355 bookings received even before its launch. These booking numbers have grown since then, and so Kia India will be delivering additional units to customers in the upcoming days.

The Kia EV6 is built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and marks the beginning of Kia’s journey into the EV space in the country. Kia EV6 offers a claimed range of up to 708 km on a full charge. It is powered by a 77.4 kWh li-ion battery pack to develop 225 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque in the GT-Line and 320 bhp and 605 Nm in the GT-Line AWD version. With a fast charger, the electric car can be juiced up from 0-80 per cent within 18 minutes while an AC charger does the same in 73 minutes.