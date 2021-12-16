Kia India Will Export 20 Per Cent Of Carens' Production Volume

The Kia Carens has just made its global debut in India and the model in all set to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022 in our market. But India is not the only market the new Kia Carens MPV will be sold in. The car will be exported to other markets as well and as much as 20 per cent of the overall production volume will be shipped to both right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive markets. That said, the Carens will be produced only in India and there are no immediate plans of manufacturing the MPV in any other market.

Also Read: Kia Carens Three-Row MPV Makes Global Debut In India

The Kia Carens comes with SUV-like styling, which is accentuated by dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillamps and

The company has also confirmed that its main focus is to sell the Carens in the Indian market without having long delays in meeting the demand and eventually explore other markets in addition to the existing markets it exports to. Speaking on the company's exports plans, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO - Kia India said that it will first sell in existing markets for seven-seaters. Of course, there is an opportunity for new markets, but the company's priority will be to sell in the domestic market without any supply issue to meet the demand.

Also Read: Upcoming Kia Carens Three-Row MPV Engine Options Revealed

The Kia Carrens will get both petrol and diesel powertrian options.

In typical Kia fashion, the Kia Carens will be loaded to the gills with modern-day creature comforts and will be offered in both six-seater and seven-seater configurations. It will share is powertrain line-up with the get a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine options. While six-speed manual transmission will be standard, the turbo petrol will be offered with the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) and the diesel will be available with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.