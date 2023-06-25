  • Home
Škoda Auto India Launches Škodaverse India NFT Platform

Škoda Auto India enters the world of NFTs with Škodaverse India, a Web 3.0 platform offering digital artwork.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
25-Jun-23
Škoda Auto India is venturing into the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) with the launch of Škodaverse India, as part of the global Web 3.0 project. The platform will allow users to explore, buy and trade NFTs with the aim of building an online community of Skoda loyalists. Users will have the option to purchase NFTs using cryptocurrencies as well as traditional currencies such as INR, USD, Euro, and others.

 

The company aims to establish long-term relationships and interactions with its customer base through the Škodaverse India platform. The company added that the platform also showcases its commitment to sustainability and innovation by using carbon-neutral blockchain technology for secure, transparent, and decentralized transactions.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director, Sales, Marketing and Digital, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India

Volkswagen India said, “Škodaverse India signifies the brands leap into uncharted digital territory. It’s not just about creating extraordinary digital assets, it’s about forging deep connections with a community that shares an unwavering passion for the brand and its initiatives in India.”

 

NFTs serve as digital certificates of ownership, providing distinctive identifiers that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided. These certificates are securely recorded on a blockchain, serving as proof of authenticity and ownership for various digital forms, including images, videos, sounds, tickets, and membership passes.

Škoda Auto India is collaborating with Antier, a blockchain consulting firm, to develop and produce NFTs as part of its web 3.0 strategy. The NFT collections will offer exclusive collectibles to deepen the connection with the brand.

 

Through Škodaverse India, Škoda Auto India aims to explore the potential of NFTs and decentralized blockchain technology, providing a distinctive digital experience for its customer base while enabling an active community of Škoda enthusiasts.

 

Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar

