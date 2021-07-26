  • Home
  • News
  • KTM India Reports Over 50% Sales Growth In First Half Of 2021

KTM India Reports Over 50% Sales Growth In First Half Of 2021

KTM's parent company Pierer Mobility AG has reported sales for the first half of 2021, and in India alone, sales have grown by 52 per cent.
authorBy Carandbike Team
26-Jul-21 12:32 PM IST
KTM India Reports Over 50% Sales Growth In First Half Of 2021 banner
Highlights
  • Pierer Mobility, parent company of KTM, Husqvarna reports strong sales
  • The company's sales in Europe in first half of 2021 grew by 76 per cent
  • KTM, Husqvarna India sales grow by 52 per cent

KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas parent company Pierer Mobility Group's half-yearly sales numbers have been announced, and it looks like 2021 is a good year. While the numbers have to be looked at in the context that 2020 was an extremely slow year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, 2021 seems to be off to a good start. Pierer Mobility AG says that the group sold 1,76,045 motorcycles across the KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas brands combined in the first half of 2021, which is a whopping 95 per cent sales increase over the same period in 2020.

Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Prices Hiked Upto Rs. 11,423 in India

aola8h3

The KTM 250 Adventure is the most-affordable adventure bike from KTM India

Looking at the numbers region-wise, Europe continues to be a strong market for Pierer Mobility, where the group sold a total of 73,224 motorcycles in the first half of 2021. This is a 76 per cent increase over the same period in 2020. In North America, Pierer Mobility AG sold 30,419 motorcycles, which is a 160 per cent increase over 2020. In India, the number was 30,561 bikes, a 52 per cent increase over the previous year. In Australia and New Zealand, the company sold 7,842 bikes, which is still a 25 per cent increase over the previous year's sales numbers in the same period.

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure Price Reduced By Rs. 25,000

71f90r84

The KTM 390 Duke offers a very good package in terms of price and performance in India

KTM India is likely to ramp up some more volumes over the coming months, with prices of KTM's entry-level adventure machine, the KTM 250 Adventure slashed by as much as Rs. 25,000. KTM India's made-in-India Duke and Adventure range are quite popular models among performance and adventure-loving motorcycle fans in the country. With a new range of RC models expected in the next few months, KTM India is likely to end the year on a high, as will global sales. More details of Pierer Mobility AG's global numbers will be out at the end of August 2021, when the company will announce its half-yearly report.

Related Articles
2023 KTM RC 8C Revealed; Only 200 Units Will Be Manufactured
2023 KTM RC 8C Revealed; Only 200 Units Will Be Manufactured
5 days ago
Planning To Buy A Used KTM RC 390? Here Are Some Pros And Cons
Planning To Buy A Used KTM RC 390? Here Are Some Pros And Cons
1 month ago
2022 KTM RC 390 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.14 Lakh
2022 KTM RC 390 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.14 Lakh
5 months ago
KTM 390 Adventure With A Custom Dakar Rally Kit Spotted Testing In Assam
KTM 390 Adventure With A Custom Dakar Rally Kit Spotted Testing In Assam
11 months ago

Top trending

1TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
2Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

KTM Bikes

View All

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh