KTM India Reports Over 50% Sales Growth In First Half Of 2021

KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas parent company Pierer Mobility Group's half-yearly sales numbers have been announced, and it looks like 2021 is a good year. While the numbers have to be looked at in the context that 2020 was an extremely slow year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, 2021 seems to be off to a good start. Pierer Mobility AG says that the group sold 1,76,045 motorcycles across the KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas brands combined in the first half of 2021, which is a whopping 95 per cent sales increase over the same period in 2020.

The KTM 250 Adventure is the most-affordable adventure bike from KTM India

Looking at the numbers region-wise, Europe continues to be a strong market for Pierer Mobility, where the group sold a total of 73,224 motorcycles in the first half of 2021. This is a 76 per cent increase over the same period in 2020. In North America, Pierer Mobility AG sold 30,419 motorcycles, which is a 160 per cent increase over 2020. In India, the number was 30,561 bikes, a 52 per cent increase over the previous year. In Australia and New Zealand, the company sold 7,842 bikes, which is still a 25 per cent increase over the previous year's sales numbers in the same period.

The KTM 390 Duke offers a very good package in terms of price and performance in India

KTM India is likely to ramp up some more volumes over the coming months, with prices of KTM's entry-level adventure machine, the KTM 250 Adventure slashed by as much as Rs. 25,000. KTM India's made-in-India Duke and Adventure range are quite popular models among performance and adventure-loving motorcycle fans in the country. With a new range of RC models expected in the next few months, KTM India is likely to end the year on a high, as will global sales. More details of Pierer Mobility AG's global numbers will be out at the end of August 2021, when the company will announce its half-yearly report.