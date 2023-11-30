Lamborghini Huracan Recalled In Australia Over Seatbelt Reminder Glitch

Lamborghini has issued a recall for 77 units of its Huracan supercar in Australia over issues with the seatbelt reminder system. The affected models include the Huracan EVO, STO, and Tecnica variants, all produced between 2022 and 2023.



According to the official recall notice lodged with the Australian Department of Infrastructure, the issue revolves around an incorrect software configuration. Specifically, the driver's seatbelt reminder chime and visual indicator fail to activate as intended when the vehicle is operating at speeds below 20 km/h. This glitch poses a potential safety hazard, as drivers may not receive the necessary reminder to buckle up at lower speeds, compromising the seatbelt system's effectiveness. Lamborghini is urging owners of the affected vehicles to promptly contact their authorized dealers to schedule a software update, provided free of charge.



The critical concern highlighted in the recall notice is the increased risk of injury to vehicle occupants in the event of an accident if the driver's seatbelt is not securely fastened. While Lamborghini assures that the seatbelt reminder system functions correctly above 20 km/h, the potential lapse at lower speeds underscores the importance of addressing the issue promptly.



The luxury automaker has emphasised its commitment to customer safety and urges affected owners to heed the recall, ensuring that their vehicles receive the necessary software update.