Lamborghini Doubles Sales In India In FY21

Lamborghini India is building up on its range and of late we have seen quite a few new launches from the supercar maker. The latest addition to its India line-up is the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder which is the convertible version of the Huracan EVO Coupe and we have the AWD range as well. The Lamborghini Aventador range too is available in India. And of course, the Lamborghini Urus which has become a top pick amongst celebrities continues to be the key volumes driver for the company, leading to a healthy sales growth in FY2021.

The Lamborghini Urus has been a strong volume driver for the company,

Lamborghini has sold 26 units in India in the last financial year (FY2021) which is a growth of 100 per cent when compared to 13 units sold in FY2020, and as we already said, the growth is primarily attributed to the strong demand for the Lamborghini Urus. That said, the super luxury segment was also impacted by the first wave of COVID crisis and the second wave could prove to be more challenging. The entire super luxury segment witnessed a decline of 18 per cent in 2019 when the industry underwent a prolonged slowdown phase and in 2020 the sales decline further expanded to 30 per cent.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder joins the Coupe already on sale in India

The drop is sales figures for the overall segment could also lead to other supercar makers like McLaren to reconsider their plans for making a foray into the Indian market for the time being. Sales of other players in the super luxury segment like Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Bentley among others have deteriorated.