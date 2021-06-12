  • Home
  • News
  • Lamborghini Doubles Sales In India In FY21

Lamborghini Doubles Sales In India In FY21

Lamborghini has sold 26 units in India in the last financial year (FY2021) which is a growth of 100 per cent when compared to 13 units sold in FY2020.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
12-Jun-21 09:27 AM IST
Lamborghini Doubles Sales In India In FY21 banner
Highlights
  • Lamborghini India has recorded a growth of 100 per cent in FY2021.
  • The Lamborghini Urus has continued to be strong volume driver.
  • Lamborghini has also added new models to the Huracan range.

Lamborghini India is building up on its range and of late we have seen quite a few new launches from the supercar maker. The latest addition to its India line-up is the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder which is the convertible version of the Huracan EVO Coupe and we have the AWD range as well. The Lamborghini Aventador range too is available in India. And of course, the Lamborghini Urus which has become a top pick amongst celebrities continues to be the key volumes driver for the company, leading to a healthy sales growth in FY2021.

Also Read: Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Transforms Into Life-Size Lego Replica

fs7b75bg

The Lamborghini Urus has been a strong volume driver for the company,

Lamborghini has sold 26 units in India in the last financial year (FY2021) which is a growth of 100 per cent when compared to 13 units sold in FY2020, and as we already said, the growth is primarily attributed to the strong demand for the Lamborghini Urus. That said, the super luxury segment was also impacted by the first wave of COVID crisis and the second wave could prove to be more challenging. The entire super luxury segment witnessed a decline of 18 per cent in 2019 when the industry underwent a prolonged slowdown phase and in 2020 the sales decline further expanded to 30 per cent.

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder Launched In India

gh0u4574

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder joins the Coupe already on sale in India

The drop is sales figures for the overall segment could also lead to other supercar makers like McLaren to reconsider their plans for making a foray into the Indian market for the time being. Sales of other players in the super luxury segment like Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Bentley among others have deteriorated.

Related Articles
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 4.04 Crore
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 4.04 Crore
25 days ago
Lamborghini Urus Performante Unveiled; Pikes Peak Record Breaker Gets 657 Bhp
Lamborghini Urus Performante Unveiled; Pikes Peak Record Breaker Gets 657 Bhp
28 days ago
Lamborghini Urus Facelift Teased Ahead of Debut
Lamborghini Urus Facelift Teased Ahead of Debut
1 month ago
Automobili Lamborghini Registers 30.6 Per Cent Growth In H1 2022
Automobili Lamborghini Registers 30.6 Per Cent Growth In H1 2022
2 months ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh