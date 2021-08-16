Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Edition Launched In India

Lamborghini India has launched the Urus Graphite Capsule Edition in the country as the new personalisation option available on the performance SUV. Much like the Pearl Capsule Edition that went on sale earlier this year, the new Urus Graphite Capsule Edition take the personalisation level higher bringing dual-tone colour schemes to the exterior and interior. Given the popularity of the Urus globally, the idea with the Graphite Capsule edition is to bring a personal touch to the car with aesthetic upgrades. The Lamborghini Urus is priced from Rs. 3.16 crore (ex-showroom, India) for the standard version, while the new Graphite Capsule edition commands a small premium over and above the asking price.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition Launched In India

The Urus Graphite Capsule gets four matte shades with the candy colours bringing a nice contrast

For the premium, the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition gets four matte colour options namely - Nero Noctis, Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus and Bianco Monocerus. These can be further simplified as matte black, silver, grey and white. Bringing the contrast are the candy colours yellow, orange and green finished in gloss that extends to the front splitter, door sills and the rear spoiler, along with a gloss black diffuser and exhaust tips. Accentuating the design further are the 23-inch Taigete rims, which are upsized with the standard Urus getting 21-inch wheels. Lamborghini says that there are 16 colour combinations that customers can choose from that make customisable possible in many ways.

The Urus Graphite Capsule is equipped with ventilated Alcantara seats, hexagonal Q-citura stitching while the dashboard gets matte carbon fibre finish

The cabin on the Urus Graphite Capsule edition also gets the dual-tone combination. Much like the exterior, the interior gets the orange and black shade on this particular model and it looks lovely. It gets ventilated Alcantara seats, and the signature hexagonal Q-citura stitching is in orange as well. In fact, the colours extend to the door pads and the rear seats, while there is the Urus embroidered logo to complete the upholstery. And finally, the dashboard gets matte carbon fibre inserts with black anodised aluminium details.

Also Read: All-New Lamborghini Countach Revealed

The Urus Graphite Capsule edition gets no mechanical upgrades and continues to use the V8 with 641 bhp and 850 Nm

There are no changes to the powertrain on the Urus Graphite Capsule Edition. The model draws power from the same 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine that develops 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The model gets all-wheel-drive with 60 per cent of the power going to the rear wheels, along with the four-wheel steering system that makes for agile handling on the super SUV. This behemoth offering can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph. It is, after all, one of the fastest SUVs in the world.

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan STO Launched In India

The Urus Graphite Capsule continues to get all the bells and whistles as the standard version

In terms of rivals, the new Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Edition competes with the Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX and the Maserati Levante.