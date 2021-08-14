All-New Lamborghini Countach Revealed

Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled the Countach LPI 800-4 which is a limited edition paying homage to the Countach's iconic status as a revolutionary design. Its puristic lines are immediately recognizable from the Countach legacy. With its aspirated V12 engine combined with Lamborghini's hybrid supercapacitor technology, the Countach LPI 800-4 retains the inimitable V12 experience and sound from its Longitudinale Posteriore (LP) mounted powerplant combined with the hybrid (I) technology developed for the Sian. Delivering 803 bhp as maximum combined power from its power plant to its permanent four-wheel drive transmission, the LPI 800-4 produces peak Lamborghini performance of 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 2.8 seconds, a 0-200 kmph in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 355 kmph.

Also Read: Say Hello To The Lamborghini Jumpacan, The Crazy Desert Racing Cousin Of The Urus​

The Countach LPI 800-4 develops the characteristic lines of the Countach's five models over nearly 20 years, concentrated into the purest realisation of iconic automotive design

The Countach's distinctive silhouette with the essential line running from front to rear, sharp angles and lines and idiosyncratic wedge shape, innovated modern super sports design as well as future Lamborghini models. The Countach LPI 800-4 develops the characteristic lines of the Countach's five models over nearly 20 years, concentrated into the purest realisation of iconic automotive design.

The final outline is pure and uncluttered, with references to the first LP 500 and LP 400 production version. Giving the LPI 800-4 a distinctive Countach face, inspiration was taken from the Quattrovalvole edition in the assertive lines of the front bonnet with long, low rectangular grille and headlights, as well as in the wheel arches with their hexagonal theme. The sharp inclination of the greenhouse adopts the straight lines redolent of the original Countach, adjoining the powerful, clean front-to-rear line. There is no fixed rear wing outside the pure lines, and the airscoops are integrated fluidly in the strong shoulders of the car, embellished with the distinctive Countach slatted ‘gills'. The iconic and aerodynamically powerful NACA air intakes cut into the side and doors of the Countach LPI 800-4 while the distinctive Periscopio lines running through the roof to the rear of the car, particularly distinctive if viewed from above, appear to float towards the rear of the car.

The all-new Lamborghini Countach sports four-strong exhaust tail pipes of the Countach family, connected within the carbon fiber rear diffuser.

The rear of the Countach LPI 800-4 is immediately recognisable from its distinctive inverted wedge shape, with the rear bumper featuring a lower, sleeker line, and the ‘hexagonita' design shaping the three-unit rear light clusters. The LPI 800-4 sports the four-strong exhaust tail pipes of the Countach family, connected within the carbon fiber rear diffuser. Access for driver and passenger is of course via the infamous scissor doors, first introduced on the Countach and that have become a Lamborghini V12 signature.

The monocoque chassis and all the body panels are in carbon fibre, provide the optimum lightweight solution as well as exceptional torsional stiffness: the Countach LPI 800-4 has a dry weight of 1595 kg. Visible exterior carbon fibre features are available in the front splitter, around the front window and wing mirrors, engine bonnet cover air intakes and rocker panel and it is always present in specific interior details. Moveable air vents produced by the state-of-the-art 3D printing technology, and a photocromatic roof - changing from solid to transparent at the push of a button – act as a reminder that this car, despite its historic inspiration, is a future automotive screensaver for the 21st century.

All-New Lamborghini Countach RevealedThe Lamborghini Countach is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine that comes with a 48V e-motor.

Owners of the exclusive limited edition Countach LPI 800-4 can choose from a range of heritage exterior paint options, mostly in solid colours, such as the iconic Impact White, Giallo Countach and Verde Medio. Otherwise, the contemporary palette offers modern paintings, mostly metallic colors, such as Viola Pasifae or Blu Uranus.

An 8.4 inch HDMI centre touchscreen unique to the LPI 800-4 manages car controls including Connectivity and Apple CarPlay. It also includes a unique button entitled ‘Stile' (Design): pressed, it explains the Countach design philosophy to its privileged audience.

Produced in a run of 112 units, the number denotes the ‘LP 112' internal project name used during the original Lamborghini Countach's development. The Countach LPI 800-4 will be delivered from first quarter 2022 to owners worldwide.