Lamborghini Urus S India Launch On April 13, 2023

Lamborghini is set to expand the Urus line-up in India with the launch of the Urus S on April 13, 2023. The Urus S is essentially a more direct replacement to the older Urus SUV and is expected to be positioned below the Urus Performante as a SUV with a greater focus on the luxury quotient. The Performante on the other hand pays more focus on enhancing the performance characteristics of the SUV.

In terms of styling, the Urus S is not that different from the Urus Performante with the most notable changes coming down to smaller details such as the wheel designs and carbon-fibre cosmetic options. The Urus S also gets less grippy tyres in comparison and also weighs about 47 kg more.

Inside the cabin too gets some differences with the Urus S including greater use of leather in the cabin as compared to the Alcantara upholstery of the Performante.

The Urus S also gets tweaks to the suspension as compared to the Performante though the engine is unchanged. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 develops an identical 657 bhp and 850 Nm and sends power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Lamborghini says that the Urus S sprints from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds – 0.2 seconds slower than the Performante. The SUV hits a top speed of 305 kmph.