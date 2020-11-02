New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Lance Stroll Almost Took Out A Marshall At Imola

Onboard footage from Strolls Racing Point shows how close the Canadian came to crashing into one of the marshalls who were still at work on the Imola track.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Lance Stroll missed the Eifel GP last month due to COVID19 expand View Photos
Lance Stroll missed the Eifel GP last month due to COVID19

Highlights

  • Stroll is one of the youngest drivers on the grid
  • His father owns the Racing Point F1 team.
  • His performances in the last few races haven't been impressive

In the last couple of races Racing Point's Lance Stroll has been having quite a torrid time. Imola was no different. After he failed to qualify for Q2 he spent most of the race at the back end of the grid and even managed to crash his car into one of the mechanics at the pitstop. But this wasn't the only incident the young Canadian was involved in as he could've been involved in a more serious accident at the fag end of the race when Stroll was seen zipping at top speed when the marshalls were out cleaning debris from the track with the safety car was out. 

bv7ptkt8

The Racing Point has emerged as the third fastest car on the grid in 2020
Photo Credit: AFP

In Stroll's defence, this happened when the safety car was about to come back inside and the backmarkers were allowed to catch up to the lead pack at a higher speed. Stroll didn't know the Marshalls were still trackside cleaning up the wreckage from Max Verstappen's Red Bull which has crashed out of the race triggering the safety car. Onboard footage from Stroll's Racing Point shows how close the Canadian came to crashing into one of the marshalls who were still at work and possibly even crossing the track. Luckily nothing happened. 

0 Comments

Stroll is the son of billionaire Lawrence Stroll who owns the Racing Point team. He often gets knocked for his driving skills through this season he has pulled through some impressive performances. That being said, he has been handily outperformed by the outgoing Sergio Perez despite the Mexican missing two races due to COVID19.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Lance Stroll Almost Took Out A Marshall At Imola
Lance Stroll Almost Took Out A Marshall At Imola
Mahindra Records 2 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales In October 2020
Mahindra Records 2 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales In October 2020
F1: Lewis Hamilton Hints He May Not Be Racing In Formula 1 Next Year 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Hints He May Not Be Racing In Formula 1 Next Year 
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
October Two-Wheeler Sales 2020: TVS Registers 22 Per Cent Hike, Motorcycle Sales Grow by 38 Per Cent
October Two-Wheeler Sales 2020: TVS Registers 22 Per Cent Hike, Motorcycle Sales Grow by 38 Per Cent
CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 20 Per Cent Growth Over September; Y-O-Y Sales Was Stagnant
CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 20 Per Cent Growth Over September; Y-O-Y Sales Was Stagnant
Oil Prices Slip 3% As Europe Widens Lockdowns
Oil Prices Slip 3% As Europe Widens Lockdowns
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Down 7 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Down 7 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Car Sales October 2020: Mahindra Sales Picks Up Pace Ahead Of Festive Season
Car Sales October 2020: Mahindra Sales Picks Up Pace Ahead Of Festive Season
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities