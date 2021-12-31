Leaf Springs On Cars: A Boon Or A Bane?

No matter how hard you try to save your car from the pot-riddled roads, it seems like there is no escaping them. So, what can you do to make those bumps feel less bumpy? Simple, just figure out the best suspension system for your car! From the numerous options available, leaf springs might be the one that intrigues you but is it the best option for you? First, let's explore some of its most interesting facets.

History and Background

A leaf spring is one of the simplest springs used for suspension in automobiles. Although it was commonly known as semi-elliptical and elliptical springs, carriage manufacturers first used it in France during the 17th century. Since then, leaf springs have evolved considerably to cater to the suspension requirements in modern vehicles.

How does a leaf spring look like?

When you look at a leaf spring, it simply appears to be different layers of spring steel placed on top of each other in a specific configuration. But there is more to it than what meets the eye.

Commonly, the center of the arc in a leaf spring is the place meant for the axle, and the loops created at the other end are meant to connect with the chassis. As the vehicle gets heavier, more layers can be added to the setup, with each progressive layer shorter than the previous.

The longest leaf in the system is known as the master leaf, while the second leaf is called the second master leaf. Thereafter, every subsequent layer is known as a graduated leaf. The ends of the master leaf that are rolled are known as the eye.

Shapes of leaf springs

Leaf springs are generally found in five different configurations,

Semi-Elliptical : - Resembles the shape of a bow (as in a bow and arrow) and is regarded as the common shape for a multi-leaf spring.

: - Resembles the shape of a bow (as in a bow and arrow) and is regarded as the common shape for a multi-leaf spring. Elliptical : - Herein, two leaf springs are combined to create an oval shape and face each other.

: - Herein, two leaf springs are combined to create an oval shape and face each other. Quarter Elliptical : - It closely resembles the structure of a standard leaf spring albeit in half in size.

: - It closely resembles the structure of a standard leaf spring albeit in half in size. Three-Quarter Elliptical : - Half a leaf spring placed in larger vehicles as a support for the normal leaf spring.

: - Half a leaf spring placed in larger vehicles as a support for the normal leaf spring. Transverse: - Instead of over the wheels, these leaf springs are positioned from wheel to wheel.

Alternate uses

In addition to the suspension system of automobiles, leaf springs are employed for several alternate uses as well.

For improving the safety of the users and reducing the risk of injuries, leaf springs are also used in trampolines.

Blacksmiths use scrapped leaf springs in southeast Asian countries to manufacture various tools.

Modern-day clutches are designed using the leaf spring concept.

Leaf springs are found on various types of vehicles as they provide an inexpensive way to keep the axles as close as possible together, which lowers the cost of manufacturing. But as the technology is evolving, improved suspension systems are gradually replacing the leaf spring system.