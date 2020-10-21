New Cars and Bikes in India
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-Benz EQC Gets A Tyre Puncture 

It is likely that this tyre blow happened when Hamilton was enroute to Portimao for the Portuguese GP which returns this weekend after a gap of 24 years.

Sahil Gupta
Lewis Hamilton is a vocal proponent of having a sustainable and an eco-friendly lifestyle
Highlights

  • Lweis Hamilton had a tyre blow out on a motorway in Portugal
  • He revealed he was driving a Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV
  • It is likely to have happened on the way to Portimao
Lewis Hamilton is not only the most successful F1 driver in history alongside Michael Schumacher, but also by far the most popular driver on Instagram with over 20 million followers. The next best is Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at 3.7 million followers for some context. On Instagram, usually, Lewis is promoting his fashion interests alongside his racing and his vegan and sustainable lifestyle. On Wednesday night, it was slightly different for the 6-time Formula 1 world champion. His car had a bit of a misfortune - its tyre went bust. And Lewis wasn't driving any random vehicle - he had his own Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV - which is not surprising as he drives for the Mercedes F1 team. 

(Lewis Hamilton drives a Mercedes-Benz EQC and we have driven one too. Click on the link below to read our review)

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Review

"We had a tyre blow out on the motorway and had to stop at the station. Took a minute to change the wheel but once done, I was back on the road in my EQC. It's the best not having to refuel," he posted on Instagram. Interestingly, Hamilton was again pushing his sustainability agenda as the stop at the fuel station was specifically meant for fixing the tyre not refuelling. Mercedes perhaps can't imagine having a better brand ambassador than Hamilton. 

Recently, Hamilton was critical of reports suggesting a new track was being made in Brazil. He suggested a new race track wasn't needed as there were already plenty including a great one in Brazil called Interlagos. Hamilton was also in favour of no practice sessions to reduce the emissions by F1 cars into the environment. The Mercedes-Benz EQC is a new electric vehicle by the Daimler group. Mercedes-Benz is all in on the EQ brand of vehicles as it strives to take on the likes of Tesla in the electric vehicle space as the world increasingly moves towards the adoption of sustainable forms of energy. 

6ect0vk8 Hamilton is all set to become the most successful F1 driver of all time 
        
It is likely this tyre blow happened when Hamilton was enroute to Portimao for the Portuguese GP which returns this weekend after a gap of 24 years. At Portimao, Hamilton is set to break Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins which he tied at the Eifel GP two weeks ago. 
