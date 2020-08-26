New Cars and Bikes in India
search

LG Wing Display Phone Could Be Great For Mounting On Car Dashboards

The radical new design could have very useful purposes within the cabin of the car where mounting the phones has been proven to be a finicky task.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The screens cut across each other forming a T shape which gives the phone the illusion of having a wing

Highlights

  • The phone has two screens with a 6.8-inch panel and a 4-inch panel
  • The screens cut across each other forming a T-shape
  • The experimental device will have a limited release in South Korea and US
Tech News

LG electronics isn't the biggest player in the smartphone space, but it sure isn't scared to experiment a lot. A report on Android Authority has revealed a dual-display phone from LG called the "Wing" which could be potentially great for mounting on the dashboard of your car making it a great travel companion. Smartphones are notorious for being clunky while being mounted on a car dashboard. The video posted by Android Authority gives a glimpse into what this phone could do with a unique swirling display. The display rotates forming a "T" point intersection which looks as if the phone has wings.

Also Read: JD Power's Latest Report Indicates That People Want More Cameras In Their Cars

A lot of information isn't known but the report indicates that the phone will have a 6.8-inch primary display which will be amongst the largest we have seen on a phone, while the secondary screen will be a lowly 4-inches, though that too is the size of the screen of the iPhones from yesteryear.

8p3qid3o

The LG Wing Display smarphone will have limited appeal and chances are less of the device making it to India

As illustrated by the video that Android Authority has released, this could be a handy paradigm for drivers, as one screen could be used for the sake of navigation while the other one could be used for rudimentary things like calls and music. Most cars these days also come with infotainment system clusters that have screen sizes that average out at around 7-inches which makes this setup desirable.

Now, there is no clarity about what would be the type of app support as LG is notorious for having a bunch of its own apps while having flaky platform-level support for all apps. LG has been at the forefront for dual display smartphones with V10 in 2015, the V50 ThinkQ and LG 8X in 2019, and LG V60 and Velvet in 2020.

Also Read: Google Maps To Become More Accurate And Visually Appealing With New Update

The report claims this phone could be announced anytime between September and November. Remember, in September, LG usually has a huge showcase at the IFA trade show in Berlin which is happening virtually this year. That being said, the eccentricity of this device belies the fact that it wouldn't have mass appeal and will likely not come to India.

Source: Android Authority on YouTube

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Ducati Panigale V2 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.99 Lakh Ducati Panigale V2 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.99 Lakh
LG Wing Display Phone Could Be Great For Mounting On Car Dashboards LG Wing Display Phone Could Be Great For Mounting On Car Dashboards
BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh
2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.25 Lakh 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.25 Lakh
Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
F1: Ferrari's Vettel Has An Offer For Le Mans F1: Ferrari's Vettel Has An Offer For Le Mans
Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail
India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes
Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak
UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses
2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut 2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut
New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images
Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity
Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh
BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities