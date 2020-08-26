LG Wing Display Phone Could Be Great For Mounting On Car Dashboards

The screens cut across each other forming a T shape which gives the phone the illusion of having a wing

LG electronics isn't the biggest player in the smartphone space, but it sure isn't scared to experiment a lot. A report on Android Authority has revealed a dual-display phone from LG called the "Wing" which could be potentially great for mounting on the dashboard of your car making it a great travel companion. Smartphones are notorious for being clunky while being mounted on a car dashboard. The video posted by Android Authority gives a glimpse into what this phone could do with a unique swirling display. The display rotates forming a "T" point intersection which looks as if the phone has wings.

A lot of information isn't known but the report indicates that the phone will have a 6.8-inch primary display which will be amongst the largest we have seen on a phone, while the secondary screen will be a lowly 4-inches, though that too is the size of the screen of the iPhones from yesteryear.

The LG Wing Display smarphone will have limited appeal and chances are less of the device making it to India

As illustrated by the video that Android Authority has released, this could be a handy paradigm for drivers, as one screen could be used for the sake of navigation while the other one could be used for rudimentary things like calls and music. Most cars these days also come with infotainment system clusters that have screen sizes that average out at around 7-inches which makes this setup desirable.

Now, there is no clarity about what would be the type of app support as LG is notorious for having a bunch of its own apps while having flaky platform-level support for all apps. LG has been at the forefront for dual display smartphones with V10 in 2015, the V50 ThinkQ and LG 8X in 2019, and LG V60 and Velvet in 2020.

The report claims this phone could be announced anytime between September and November. Remember, in September, LG usually has a huge showcase at the IFA trade show in Berlin which is happening virtually this year. That being said, the eccentricity of this device belies the fact that it wouldn't have mass appeal and will likely not come to India.

Source: Android Authority on YouTube

