Limited Edition Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Announced

The Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse only gets new colours and livery

Ducati has unveiled a limited edition model of its off-road spec Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled. The new model, to be called the Desert Sled Fasthouse, has been announced to celebrate victory in the Hooligan class of The Mint 400, one of the oldest and most prestigious off-road races in the US. Ducati tasted victory at the 2020 edition of the prestigious off-road race with rider Jordan Graham piloting a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled to victory in the Hooligan class. The Desert Sled Fasthouse is a limited and numbered edition model, created to celebrate that victory, and the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and American clothing brand Fasthouse.

The Desert Sled Fasthouse gets special livery; no other mechanical changes

The new Fasthouse model is distinguished by its special livery, which replicates the graphics used by the bikes that took part in The Mint 400. The main colors are black and grey, which combine in a geometric design on the tank and the Fasthouse logo inserted alongside the Ducati Scrambler one.

The dimensions, cycle parts and components remain the same as the standard Desert Sled

The frame is in Ducati Red and is embellished with an aluminum plate bearing the number of the bike within the limited series, making each one of the 800 units to be produced unique, while the front and rear mudguards are black. The seat is also said to be new, giving the Fasthouse a different riding position, with a non-slip covering.

Only 800 units of the Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse will be made

There are no other mechanical changes. So, no changes in engine output, or components to the standard Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled. So, in a way, the Fasthouse is just a limited edition Desert Sled with new colours and livery. It continues to be powered by the same 803 cc, L-twin engine which makes 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 66 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm.

Suspension, engine, swingarm, wheels and tyres remain the same as the standard Desert Sled

Front suspension duties are handled by 46 mm fully adjustable USD forks with 200 mm travel, while at the rear is a Kayaba monoshock, also with 200 mm travel, with pre-load and rebound adjustability. Kerb weight is 209 kg, and standard seat height is 860 mm. Only 800 of the Desert Sled Fasthouse limited edition bikes will be built.

