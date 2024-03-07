Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection

Manoj Muntashir, the writer of Bollywood film Adipurush, has taken delivery of a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. From the images shared on social media, it appears that Muntashir has opted for the striking Emerald Green colour for his sedan.



The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the flagship limousine of the Mercedes-Benz range and is one of the most expensive models sold by the company in India. The luxury sedan is loaded to the gills with features and tech such as Mercedes-Benz’s Digital Lights LED headlamps, 12.8-inch touchscreen with MBUX, powered seats front and rear with memory, heated and ventilated seats in all rows, Burmester 4D sound system, adaptive ambient lighting, powered sun blinds, seatbelt airbags, ADAS functions, air suspension, 360-degree camera and more.

The Maybach S-Class is available in two variants, the locally assembled S 580 sedan priced at Rs 2.72 crore (ex-showroom) and the CBU import, Maybach S 680.



Under the hood, the Maybach S 580 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine, coupled with a mild-hybrid system, producing an output of 496 bhp of power and 700 Nm of peak torque. The 9-speed automatic transmission propels the car from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph. The S 680 meanwhile features a 6.0-litre V12 pushing out 603 bhp and 900 Nm.



Written by: Ronit Agarwal