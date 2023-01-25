Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition Model Launched, Priced At Rs. 11.50 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched a new Limited Edition version of the Bolero Neo SUV, priced at Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). There is no indication as to how many units of the SUV will be manufacture, however, based on the brochure released by the company the special variant will be based on the top-spec N10 trim, and get some of the premium featured offered with the N10 (O) trim. The model also comes with a few new features like – dual-tone faux leather upholstery, rear parking camera, and roof rails among other offerings.

The Bolero Neo Limited Edition models remains identical to the standard SUV, but gets a new deep silver shade for the X-shaped rear spare wheel cover.

Visually the Limited Edition Bolero Neo looks largely identical to the standard N10 variant, however, you do get a new deep silver shade for the X-shaped rear spare wheel cover. The cabin layout too is similar, but in addition to the new upholstery you also get features like lumbar support for driver and front passenger seats, both front and rear armrest. You also get a under-seat storage tray positioned below the driver’s seat.

The SUV also gets new dual-tone faux leather upholstery and rear parking camera.

In terms of tech, the larger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control and steering mounted controls, Mahindra Bluesense App, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, electronically adjustable ORVMs and more. In terms of safety, in addition to the rear camera, the Bolero Neo Limited Edition model offers the same features like – dual airbags, seat belt reminder, ABS with EBD, Reverse parking assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, speed alert and more.

Under the hood, the SUV comes with the same 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine that makes 100 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.