  • Mahindra India Hands Over Special Edition XUV 400 To Auction Winner

Mahindra India Hands Over Special Edition XUV 400 To Auction Winner

Mr Karunakar Kundavaram made the winning bid of Rs. 1.75 crores.
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
10-Feb-23 07:04 PM IST
Highlights
  • The winning bid was Rs. 1.75 crores
  • The car is a one-off special edition vehicle that was designed by Mahindra’s design chief Pratap Bose in collaboration with Rimzin Dadu who is a Delhi-based fashion designer
  • The car gets many special interior and exterior features

The one-off edition of the Mahindra XUV 400 which was recently auctioned to raise money for charity was delivered to its owner by Mahindra India. The winner, Karunakar Kundavaram from Hyderabad made the winning bid of Rs. 1.75 crore and had the keys handed over to him by none other than Mr Anand Mahindra himself. The winning bid was announced a month after the auction started last December.

                   The car gets some special exterior features

The car is a one-off special edition that was designed by Mahindra’s design chief Pratap Bose in collaboration with Rimzin Dadu, who is a fashion designer based in Delhi. The car is painted in a blue shade and gets some special exterior features like copper accents, black alloy wheels, a copper roof and Rimzin Dadu x Bose branding all over the car. This branding is also featured in the interior of the car. The winner will also get a range of accessories that include a premium duffel bag, keyholders and seat covers. The car features the same electric motor in the standard XUV 400 which is a 39.4 kWh battery pack paired with a 145 bhp electric motor.

         The car features Rimzin Dadu x Bose branding all over it

The proceeds from the auctions will either go towards the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards or to a charity of the winner’s choice. Mahindra will also provide an equivalent amount of money from its side to whichever organisation the winner chooses to donate.

