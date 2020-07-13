Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Teased; Launch Soon

Mahindra Two-Wheelers has released a teaser image of the upcoming BS6 compliant version of the Mojo 300. The updated motorcycle will finally meet the new emission regulations allowing the company to begin sales once again. The Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS was pulled off the shelves in April this year after the industry's transition to the new norms. The teaser image reveals little about the changes on the motorcycle barring the BS6 badge on the extended tank shroud and the 300 ABS stickering on the side panel. The bike is not expected to feature any major changes but will get a styling refresh.

The Mahindra Mojo 300 was introduced in 2015 and has retained the same design and features

Launched in 2015, the Mahindra Mojo 300 is yet to see a comprehensive upgrade in terms of design and performance over the years. The bike did receive a more affordable variant in the form of the Mojo UT 300 that was launched last year, but the variant was later discontinued in favour of a new version that was positioned as a mix of the UT and XT trims. With the BS6 edition, it will continue to retain the same features and design, albeit with a cleaner engine.

The silhouette in the teaser also hints at no major changes. The motorcycle will sport the same twin headlamps with the front cowl, muscular fuel tank with the twin cylindrical tubes running below and the step-up style single seat. The extended tank shrouds with the metallic claws will be retained as well. The BS6 Mojo will also carry over the semi-digital instrument console from the older model that has seen no change either, save for the addition of the ABS light.

The 295 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine will be updated on the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6. The motor currently develops 26.8 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed transmission. The engine has always been a sweet performer and will retain that characteristic, while the power figures could see a mild reduction in a bid to meet the new compliance norms. Other mechanicals will continue to remain the same including USD forks up front with a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by the 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Pirelli tyres will continue to be offered with the updated Mojo 300 BS6.

The Mahindra Mojo 300 motorcycles are sold through standalone dealerships

Last checked, the Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS was priced around ₹ 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom), and the bike could see a hike in prices for the BS6 version. Expect to see a 10,000-12,000 increase in prices but we would like to be pleasantly surprised if Mahindra manages to retain the older price tag. The more recent years have seen the 250-400 cc segment grow exponentially with offerings like the Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM 200 Duke, Royal Enfield Himalayan and even the Suzuki Gixxer 250. The Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS BS6 has a lot of work cut out then and will be sold via the brand's standalone dealerships.

