Mahindra Two Wheelers has opened pre-bookings for the BS6 compliant 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS in India. The soon-to-be-launched motorcycle can now be booked for a token of ₹ 5,000 and customers can visit their nearest Mahindra Mojo showroom to pre-book it. However, given the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing lockdown, not all dealerships are open at the moment so, some customers will have to wait for the showrooms to reopen. We expect the new BS6 compliant Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS to be launched around ₹ 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will mainly compete with the Bajaj Dominar 250.

Powertrain wise, the 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will get the same 295 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected and liquid-cooled engine, which will now comply with the more stringent BS6 emission standards. The power output is still unknown, however, the BS4 was tuned to make 26 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 5,500 rpm, and we expect the figures to remain similar. Transmission duties will continue to be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will get the same 295 cc, single-cylinder, which is now BS6 compliant

Mahindra has already released a bunch of photos of the motorcycle, revealing the new colour palette, which includes both single and dual-tone options like - Garnet Black, Ruby Red (dual tone), Black Pearl, and Red Agate (dual tone). While the Garnet Black and Ruby Red option come with red pinstripes on the wheels, the latter two get all-black wheels. The Garnet Black option also comes with the exposed frame and swingarm painted in red, adding a bit of contrast.

The 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 come with some styling tweaks including a BS6 badging on the radiator cover

Most of the design and styling bits largely remain unchanged, including the signature headlamp cowl with dual-pod cluster, chiselled fuel tank, '300 ABS' lettering on the side panel, and the large single-piece seat. While the new Mahindra Mojo 300 continues to come with wide handlebars, which is now painted silver, instead of the all-black finish earlier. The 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS comes with a pair of lighter telescopic front forks, and rear monoshock absorbers. The braking duties will be handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock braking system). It is the same set up as the BS4 version.

