BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Revealed In New Garnet Black Colour

Along with the new Garnet Black colour, the bike also comes with red frame and swingarm

Mahindra Two-Wheelers has released the first image of the upcoming BS6 compliant 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS ahead of its official launch. The image comes just days after the company released the first teaser image of updated Mojo 300, which will now come in a new Garnet Black colour. Mahindra hasn't announced the launch date or shared any other details regarding the motorcycle, however, we do see that the 2020 Mojo's frame and the swingarm are now coloured in a red shade, which is complemented by the red pinstripes on the wheels.

The Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS comes with new styling bits and a BS6 badging on the radiator panel

The rest of the design and styling largely remains unchanged, including the signature headlamp cowl, the wide handlebar, the side panel with the '300 ABS' lettering, and the large single-piece seat. The bike also comes with the 'BS VI' lettering on the side of the radiator cover. Also, because the bike will comply with the new emission regulations, it is likely to get a slightly modified exhaust with a secondary catalytic converter.

Unlike what we had expected, the 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS continues to come with telescopic front forks, instead of up-side-down (USD) forks, while at the rear, you still get monoshock absorbers. The braking setup also appears to remain unchanged with the same 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock braking system).

The 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is expected to come with the same 295 cc engine which will now comply with the BS6 emission standards

Powertrain wise, the 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is expected to come with the same 295 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected and liquid-cooled engine, which will now comply with the more stringent BS6 emission standards. The power output is still unknown, however, the BS4 was tuned to make 26 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 5,500 rpm, and we expect the figures to remain unchanged. Transmission duties will continue to be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

