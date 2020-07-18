New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Revealed In New Garnet Black Colour

The BS6 compliant 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will come in a new Garnet Black body colour, with a red frame, swingarm, and matching red pinstripes on the wheels.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Along with the new Garnet Black colour, the bike also comes with red frame and swingarm

Highlights

  • 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS gets a new Garnet Black colour
  • The bike also gets new styling bits with red accents
  • The 2020 Mojo 300 ABS will get a BS6 compliant 295 cc engine

Mahindra Two-Wheelers has released the first image of the upcoming BS6 compliant 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS ahead of its official launch. The image comes just days after the company released the first teaser image of updated Mojo 300, which will now come in a new Garnet Black colour. Mahindra hasn't announced the launch date or shared any other details regarding the motorcycle, however, we do see that the 2020 Mojo's frame and the swingarm are now coloured in a red shade, which is complemented by the red pinstripes on the wheels.

Also Read: Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Teased; Launch Soon

Mahindra Mojo

1.5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Mojo Price

if4gmfs

The Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS comes with new styling bits and a BS6 badging on the radiator panel

The rest of the design and styling largely remains unchanged, including the signature headlamp cowl, the wide handlebar, the side panel with the '300 ABS' lettering, and the large single-piece seat. The bike also comes with the 'BS VI' lettering on the side of the radiator cover. Also, because the bike will comply with the new emission regulations, it is likely to get a slightly modified exhaust with a secondary catalytic converter.

Also Read: BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Specifications Revealed

Say Hello to #Mojo300ABS #BSVI in a brand new colour scheme : #GarnetBlack #GarnetBlack denotes the deep, strong grounding energy & stimulates you to feel more positive about life. Just like the biker feels on his motorcycle! Stay tuned for more... #Mojo300 #ABS #BSVI #NewGemsInYourCrown #Unleashing1stGem #GarnetBlack #UltimateTouringMachine #MOreJOy #MOreJOurney

A post shared by Mahindra Mojo (@mahindramojo) on

Unlike what we had expected, the 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS continues to come with telescopic front forks, instead of up-side-down (USD) forks, while at the rear, you still get monoshock absorbers. The braking setup also appears to remain unchanged with the same 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock braking system).

Also Read: Comparison Review: Bajaj Dominar vs Mahindra Mojo

uaf223q4

The 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is expected to come with the same 295 cc engine which will now comply with the BS6 emission standards

0 Comments

Powertrain wise, the 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is expected to come with the same 295 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected and liquid-cooled engine, which will now comply with the more stringent BS6 emission standards. The power output is still unknown, however, the BS4 was tuned to make 26 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 5,500 rpm, and we expect the figures to remain unchanged. Transmission duties will continue to be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Mojo with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra
Mojo

Mahindra Mojo Alternatives

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.45 - 1.47 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.44 Lakh *
KTM RC 125
KTM RC 125
₹ 1.55 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.42 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.39 - 1.39 Lakh *
KTM 125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
₹ 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha FZ 25
₹ 1.34 - 1.37 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.28 Lakh *
KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
₹ 1.73 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Forty Two 2
x
Production-Ready Kia Sonet Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Production-Ready Kia Sonet Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Toyota To Resume Production At Its Bidadi Plant From July 20
Toyota To Resume Production At Its Bidadi Plant From July 20
Sponsored: 10 Indian Movies Featuring Mahindra's Classic 4X4 SUVs
Sponsored: 10 Indian Movies Featuring Mahindra's Classic 4X4 SUVs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities