BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 With Ruby Red & Black Pearl Colours Revealed

The new Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 motorcycle will be offered in two other colour options - Ruby Red & Black Pearl, apart from the Garnet Black shade. The company is expected to launch the motorcycle in India soon.

BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS motorcycle with Ruby Red colour teased online

Highlights

  • 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS gets two new colours - Ruby Red & Black Pearl
  • BS6 Mahindra Mojo bike will also be seen in a third shade - Garnet Black
  • The 2020 Mojo 300 ABS will get a BS6 compliant 295 cc engine

We told you Mahindra Two-wheelers had previously released the first image of the upcoming BS6 Mojo 300 ABS motorcycle ahead of its launch. The image gave a clear look at the Garnet Black colour option on the bike. Now, the company has released two new paints that will be offered on the BS6-complaint Mahindra Mojo. Apart from the Garnet Black shade, the motorcycle will also be seen in two other colour options - Ruby Red & Black Pearl. When launched, the Mojo 300 ABS will compete against the new Bajaj Dominar 250.

BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Revealed In New Garnet Black Colour

The overall design and styling of the motorcycle will remain the same as that of the BS4 counterpart. It will continue to get signature dual pod headlamps, chiselled fuel tank, wide handlebar, '300 ABS' badging on the sides, a massive single-piece seat. Additionally, the motorcycle also sports 'BS6' lettering on the side of the radiator cover. As the bike will now comply with new emission norms, it is likely to bear a somewhat revised exhaust with a secondary catalytic converter.

l4uedml

The upcoming Mahindra Mojo 300 will come in a new colour option - Garnet Black 

The 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will get telescopic front forks up front instead of the upside-down (USD) forks. The rear section will get mono-shock absorbers. For deceleration, the new Mojo 300 will sport same 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear along with dual-channel ABS as standard fitment.

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Teased; Launch Soon

if4gmfs

The Mahindra Mojo BS6 teaser hints the motorcycle will be launched soon

In terms of powertrain, the upcoming BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 motorcycle is expected to get the same 295 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected and liquid-cooled motor. This time around, it will be compliant with the strict BS6 emission norms. The exact power figures of the motor are still unknown. The BS4 iteration developed maximum power of 26 bhp at 7,500 rpm with 28 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Transmission duties will be carried handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

