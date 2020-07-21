BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS: Things We Know So Far

Mahindra Two-wheelers is gearing up to launch the BS6 compliant version of the Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS this year. The company has already released a bunch of photos of the motorcycle, revealing the new colour palette, which includes both single and dual-tone options. The BS6 version of the motorcycle will also come with a bunch of new and updated features, which will be revealed at the time of the launch. However, there are things that we already know about the 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS BS6, which are listed here.

The 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will come in four all-new colour options - Garnet Black, Ruby Red, Black Pearl, and Red Agate. While the Garnet Black and Ruby Red option come with red pin stripes on the wheels, the latter two come with all-black wheels. The Garnet Black option also comes with red exposed frame and swingarm, adding a bit of contrast. Mahindra Mojo comes in 2 dual tone options - Ruby Red and Red Agate, and 2 shades of black Garnet Black, and Black Pearl Most of the design and styling bits largely remain unchanged, including the signature headlamp cowl with dual-pod cluster, chiselled fuel tank, '300 ABS' lettering on the side panel, and the large single-piece seat. Also Read: Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Teased; Launch Soon While the new Mahindra Mojo 300 continues to come with wide handlebars, instead of the all-black handlebar setup, you get a new silver unit. Also, the bike comes with the 'BS VI' lettering on the side of the radiator cover. In terms of equipment, the 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS comes with a pair of lighter telescopic front forks instead of the beefy upside-down (USD) forks, which were offered with pre-facelift model. At the rear, the bike comes with monoshock absorbers. The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS continues to get a pair of lighter telescopic front forks instead of the beefy upside-down (USD) forks The braking duties will be handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock braking system). It is the same set up as the BS4 version. Powertrain wise, the 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is expected to come with the same 295 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected and liquid-cooled engine, which will now comply with the more stringent BS6 emission standards. Because the 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will comply with the new stringent BS6 emission regulations, it is likely to get a slightly modified exhaust with a secondary catalytic converter.

Also Read: Exclusive: Classic Legends To Revive Yezdi Brand With An All-Electric Motorcycle The 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is expected to come with the same 295 cc engine which will now comply with the BS6 emission standards The power output is still unknown, however, the BS4 was tuned to make 26 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 5,500 rpm, and we expect the figures to remain unchanged. Transmission duties will continue to be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Comparison Review: Bajaj Dominar vs Mahindra Mojo The BS6 compliant 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is expected to be priced in India around ₹ 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Upon launch, it will largely compete with the Bajaj Dominar 250, and possibly even the Yamaha FZ25.

