Top Upcoming Bike Launches In August 2020

With India slowly opening up for business, there has been a slight increase in the sales of two-wheelers. Most companies are looking to cash in on this and launch new models, especially two-wheeler manufacturers. August 2020 holds promise of several two-wheeler launches which includes scooters as well. For performance enthusiasts, Triumph and Ducati have a launch each lined up while mass market buyers can look out for the BS6 variants of the Mojo 300 and the two models from Hero MotoCorp. Here's our list of top two-wheelers which are likely to be launched in August 2020.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

(The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be the next big launch from the company)

Royal Enfield is geared up to launch the Meteor 350 in India in August 2020. Originally, the motorcycle was supposed to be launched in June itself. The Meteor 350 will mark a new era for the company as it will be the start of a new product line. The motorcycle will replace the Thunderbird 350 and will be an all-new motorcycle ground-up. It will get a new 350 cc single-cylinder engine which will be BS6 compliant and have a different architecture as well. There will be significant updates to the design as well. Royal Enfield said that it will offer a bunch of accessories for the Meteor 350 too. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at about ₹ 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ducati Panigale V2

(Pre-bookings for the Ducati Panigale V2 have already begun in India)

Ducati India is all set to launch its first BS6 compliant motorcycle in India, the Panigale V2, in August 2020. Affectionately called as the 'baby Panigale', the motorcycle is closer to being beastly. It gets a 955 cc super-quadro L-twin motor that makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The peak power and torque go up by 5 bhp and 2 Nm over the 959 Panigale, which it replaces globally and in India as well. The Ducati Panigale V2 now gets a single-sided swingarm like the Panigale V4. Interested customers can pay ₹ 1 lakh and pre-book the motorcycle. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at abou t ₹ 16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Triumph Street Triple R

(The 3-cylinder, 765 cc engine makes 116 bhp of power and 77 Nm of torque on the Street Triple R)

Triumph Motorcycles India is likely to launch the mid-spec variant of the Street Triple family, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R in August 2020. The Triumph Street Triple R is powered by the same 765 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine but with a slightly different state of tune. On the R variant, the engine puts out 116 bhp of maximum power at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 9,400 rpm. On the RS variant, the figures are 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9,350 rpm. On the feature list, the R variant misses out on the full-colour TFT screen, and uses the part-analogue, and part digital instrument console, with a large analogue rev counter. In fact, few Triumph dealerships have already started taking bookings for the Street Triple R. It will be positioned below the Street Triple RS, meaning it will be more affordable as well. We expect the prices to be around ₹ 9.5 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh.

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

(2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS BS6 Bookings Open For ₹ 5,000)

Mahindra will be re-launching the Mojo with a new BS6 engine, new colours and subtle styling updates. It will get the same 295 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected and liquid-cooled engine, although the power output is still unknown. The BS4 model was tuned to make 26 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 5,500 rpm, and we expect the figures to remain similar. The 6-speed gearbox will be a standard fitment as well. The soon-to-be-launched motorcycle can now be pre-booked for a token amount of ₹ 5,000. It will be going up against the Bajaj Dominar 250 and we expect it to be priced at about ₹ 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Aprilia SXR 160

(The Aprilia SXR 160 is supposed to be launched in Q3 2020)

Aprilia showcased the Piaggio SXR 160 moto-scooter at the 2020 Auto Expo and at the time, the company was keen on launching the scooter in the third quarter of 2020, which starts in August. IN fact, the company had planned on taking bookings from August itself. While there has been no official communication from the company on the exact date of launch, we are hopeful that the company will be getting ready to launch the Aprilia SXR 160 next month. It gets the same 160 cc 3-valve engine from the Aprilia SR 160 which makes 10.8 bhp and is paired to CVT gearbox. Aprilia will launch the SXR in a 125 cc variant as well, which will get the SR 125's engine as is. It makes 9.4 bhp and 9.9 Nm of peak torque and gets the same CVT setup as well. We expect it to be priced at just over ₹ 1 lakh.

Hero Xpulse 200T/Xtreme 200S BS6

(We expect the specifications of the BS6 Xpulse 200T to be the same as that of BS6 Xpulse 200)

It was in April 2020 that Hero MotoCorp had listed the BS6 XPulse 200T and the BS6 Xtreme 200S on its website. The prices of these two motorcycles are likely to be announced soon. While the engine specifications of the BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T haven't been revealed yet but we believe it will be similar to the specifications of the BS6 Hero XPulse 200. The Hero Xtreme 200S used the same 199 cc single cylinder, two-valve engine as on the Xtreme 200R The engine churned out 18 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 17.1 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Expect the power and torque outputs to drop slightly once the BS6 models are revealed. Expect the prices of both motorcycles to be hiked by up to ₹ 5,000 or so.

