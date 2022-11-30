  • Home
Mahindra Recalls Over 19,000 Units Of XUV700 And Scorpio-N

Mahindra will be inspecting the rubber bellow inside bell housing on a batch of 6618 units of Scorpio-N and a batch of 12,566 units of XUV700. The recall is only for the manual transmission models manufactured between July 1 and November 11, 2022.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
30-Nov-22 11:50 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra has issued a recall for over 19,000 units of the XUV700 and the Scorpio-N SUVs. Under this recall the company will inspect rubber bellow inside bell housing on a batch of 6618 units of Scorpio-N Manual Transmission vehicles and a batch of 12,566 units of XUV700 manual transmission vehicles. The recall only affects vehicles that were manufactured between July 1 and November 11, 2022.

In its official statement, Mahindra said, “A sorting process error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside bell housing. Keeping with the company’s stringent quality standards and exercising abundant caution, Mahindra has proactively engaged in this limited inspection and subsequent rectification, free of cost. Customers will be individually contacted by the dealership. As an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity.

