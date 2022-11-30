Mahindra Recalls Over 19,000 Units Of XUV700 And Scorpio-N

Mahindra & Mahindra has issued a recall for over 19,000 units of the XUV700 and the Scorpio-N SUVs. Under this recall the company will inspect rubber bellow inside bell housing on a batch of 6618 units of Scorpio-N Manual Transmission vehicles and a batch of 12,566 units of XUV700 manual transmission vehicles. The recall only affects vehicles that were manufactured between July 1 and November 11, 2022.

In its official statement, Mahindra said, “A sorting process error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside bell housing. Keeping with the company’s stringent quality standards and exercising abundant caution, Mahindra has proactively engaged in this limited inspection and subsequent rectification, free of cost. Customers will be individually contacted by the dealership. As an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity.