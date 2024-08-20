Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 10 Stats About The Five-Door Thar

Mahindra recently launched the Thar Roxx in the Indian market. For the unversed, the Thar Roxx is the five-door version of the SUV. It sports a range of new styling cues over its three door counterpart. With prices starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is offered with petrol and diesel engine options with many states of tune and can be had with either an automatic or manual. Here are the top ten stats about the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

6 Trims Levels



The Thar Roxx will be offered in a total of six trim levels spread across the MX and AX series - MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L.

2,850 mm Wheelbase

The new Thar Roxx measures in at 4,428 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and 1,928 mm tall and sits on a 2,850 mm wheelbase.

650 mm Water Wading Capacity



Mahindra also says that the SUV has a water-wading depth of 650 mm.



19-Inch Alloy Wheels

The top-spec trim of the SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels while the MX5 and AX5L trims get 18-inch rims. All other trims are available with steel wheels.

41.7 Degree Approach Angle



The Thar Roxx has a 41.7 degree approach angle, 36.1 degree departure angle, and 23.9 degree ramp over angle.





10.25-Inch Infotainment System

The SUV features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard.



2 Powertrain Options

The Thar Roxx is offered with a 2.0 litre petrol engine is offered in three states of tune - 150 bhp and 330 Nm in the base model with higher variants getting a stronger 160 bhp and 330 Nm state of tune and an even stronger 174 bhp and 380 Nm in the petrol automatic. The 2.2 litre diesel meanwhile is offered in either a 150 bhp and 330 Nm state of tune or a stronger 172 bhp and 370 Nm - the latter exclusively with an automatic gearbox. Both engines are offered with the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Four-wheel drive meanwhile is an option on the MX5, AX5 L and AX7 L variants.



9-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System

The top-spec trim of the vehicle is offered with a nine-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon.



360-Degree Camera

The Thar Roxx gets a 360-degree surround view system and blind view monitor although, only in the top-spec AX7L trim.



Rs 12.99 Lakh Price Tag



Prices for the SUV start at Rs 12.99 lakh and go up to Rs 20.49 lakh for the RWD variants.



