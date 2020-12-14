New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car

The iconic Maruti 800 celebrates its 37th anniversary today and we take a look at seven facts that made the popular seller, India's People's car.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Maruti 800 was in production for 31 years but will be a part of India for generations expand View Photos
The Maruti 800 was in production for 31 years but will be a part of India for generations

Highlights

  • The Maruti 800 was India's first front wheel drive car to go on sale
  • Waiting period for the Maruti 800 extended for years back in the 1980s
  • The Maruti 800 was discontinued in 2014, replaced by the Alto 800

The Maruti 800 is an icon in every sense and holds a special place in India's automotive history. The model was a game-changer that brought the era of Japanese four-wheeled mobility to the masses in the country. On December 14, 2020, the Maruti 800 celebrates its 37th anniversary, and while it may not be on sale anymore, the car continues to be deeply a part of our collective conscience, not to forget it's still not too hard to spot one on the road. As we celebrate 37 years of the iconic 800, here are seven facts that you need to know about India's People's Car.

Also Read: The Iconic Maruti 800 Turns 35

maruti 800

The Maruti 800 was technologically advanced than its rivals at the time and also India's first front-wheel-drive car

1. The Maruti 800 was India's first front-wheel-drive car

The very first-generation Maruti 800 was a big deal and a major departure from the popular Premier Padmini and the Hindustan Ambassador that were the more accessible cars available in 1983. It was also the first vehicle to get a front-wheel-drive set-up in the country and was also more technologically advanced than its rivals at the time. The Maruti 800 aimed to bridge the gap between the old and new bringing in far better reliability and a more frugal engine as well. Maruti claimed fuel efficiency of 25.95 kmpl on the 800 at the time of launch in 1983. T

gbcc6ugc

The Maruti 800 SS80 was based on the Suzuki Fronte, while the second-gen Alto based bodyshell was introduced in 1986

Newsbeep

2. The Maruti 800 started life as the Suzuki Fronte SS80

The original 800 was based on the Suzuki Fronte SS80, which was also the codename for the model in India. A more modernised version with an aerodynamic bodyshell of the second-generation Alto (SB308) was introduced in 1986. The first batch of the 800 was imported as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit, while the model was completely localised and built here for domestic and export markets.

3. The first Maruti 800 was priced at ₹ 47,500

The Maruti 800 was pitched as the 'People's Car' for India and was introduced at an accessible price of ₹ 47,500 (ex-showroom). A more premium variant with air-conditioning was introduced in 1984 that was priced around ₹ 70,000. About 15 per cent of the total cars produced were converted into the Deluxe variant with the HVAC unit. In contrast, the Ambassador and Padmini both were priced around ₹ 70,000 (ex-showroom) mark. The aggressive pricing and easy ownership costs also made India's middle-class sit up and take notice and flock to showrooms. However, purchasing an 800 wasn't as easy as it seemed.

first maruti 800 2

The then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi had handed over the keys to Harpal Singh, the very first owner of the Maruti 800 in the country

4. The waiting period stretched for years

Unlike the easy accessibility today that we have for buying cars, you couldn't just drive a Maruti 800 out of a showroom back in the 1980-1990s. At the time of its announcement, about 1.2 lakh people booked the car for a token amount of ₹ 10,000. The initial models were allotted to customers based on a lottery system and the waiting period stretched by months and sometimes years together before you were finally handed over one. Customers were willing to pay extra to get an allotment. In fact, the first car was awarded to Harpal Singh and the keys were famously handed over to the owner by India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the time. Interestingly, Mr. Singh owned the car throughout his lifetime.

Also Read: India's First Maruti 800 Should Be A National Treasure, Says Owner's Family

humcr9ug

The original Maruti 800 SS80 (left) with its successor, the SB308

5. Over 2.7 million Maruti 800s were sold in its lifetime

The first-gen 800 was codenamed the SS80 and was built with an initial investment of ₹ 269 crore. The Maruti Udyog facility had assembled about 70 cars at the time of launch and could roll out one car in 800 minutes. The plant had a production capacity of 20,000 cars by 1984 which further increased to 40,000 units by 1988. In just two years of the Maruti 800's launch, the Indian passenger car market doubled in volumes from 40,000 cars sold in a year to about 1 lakh units sold per annum. By 1997, eight out of ten top-selling cars in India was a Maruti.

3s4plfos

Maruti 800 remains a pop culture icon and was the defacto first car for an entire generation

6. Was sold in West Europe as a Maruti to bypass quota for Japanese cars

Maruti began exports of the 800 in 1987 and the first set of cars were shipped to neighbouring countries, followed by a batch of 500 cars to Hungary. The India-made car was later introduced in the then Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia followed by other European markets soon after. After tasting success in these markets, Maruti decided to go for the more developed markets like France and the Netherlands in 1989 and 1990 respectively, followed by England, Italy, and Malta. In fact, the cars sold here were specifically badged as 'Maruti' to bypass the quota limit levied on Japanese cars. All badges and references to Suzuki were removed, right down to the owner's manual to meet the same. The Maruti 800 received seatbelts for the first time in 1987 to meet the export requirements, and also the company's first catalytic converter to comply with European emission norms.

Also Read: From the Maruti 800 to the BMW i8: A Journey Of Auto Passion For Sachin Tendulkar

tof790l8

A Firebrick Red Maruti 800 rolled out after final checks on January 18th, 2014, after 31 years of production while sales stopped in February that year

7. Maruti pulled the plug on the 800 in February 2014

0 Comments

By 2014, Maruti Suzuki was an auto giant and leader in the world's third-largest auto market. It had gone far beyond selling the 800. Meanwhile, the Maruti 800 was finding it difficult to keep up with changing customer preferences. That, along with low volumes and the upgrade to BS4 emission regulations meant that meant we finally saw the automaker pull the plug on the much-loved product. The final Maruti 800 rolled off the assembly line in February 2014 for a customer in Chandigarh, bringing an end to a glorious era in Indian automobile history.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Daimler To Produce Fully Electric Mercedes-Benz EQB Compact SUV In Hungary
Daimler To Produce Fully Electric Mercedes-Benz EQB Compact SUV In Hungary
Porsche's Digital Division Develops New Artificial Intelligence For Noise Detection
Porsche's Digital Division Develops New Artificial Intelligence For Noise Detection
Top 5 Luxury Car Launches In 2020
Top 5 Luxury Car Launches In 2020
Top 10 Bike Launches Of 2020
Top 10 Bike Launches Of 2020
Apple's Luca Maestri And Sir Jony Ive In Running To Become New Ferrari CEO
Apple's Luca Maestri And Sir Jony Ive In Running To Become New Ferrari CEO
Top Premium Motorcycle Launches Of 2020
Top Premium Motorcycle Launches Of 2020
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Released From Hospital After Third Surgery
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Released From Hospital After Third Surgery
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
Top Premium Motorcycle Launches Of 2020
Top Premium Motorcycle Launches Of 2020
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki 800

Maruti Suzuki 800

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 2.33 - 2.54 Lakh
EMI Starts
4,8419% / 5 yrs
Compact Hatchback
Petrol
Manual
16.1 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Kia New Cars, Ratan Tata-Tork Motorcycles Datsun GO, GO+, MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR
04:25
Kia New Cars, Ratan Tata-Tork Motorcycles Datsun GO, GO+, MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Oct-19 08:51 PM IST
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 First Look
02:10
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 First Look
  • News
  • 15-Sep-19 04:14 PM IST
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800, VW Vento, Polo Facelift, Tata Harrier Sunroof
02:47
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800, VW Vento, Polo Facelift, Tata Harrier Sunroof
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Aug-19 08:14 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Triumph Speed Twin, Honda Amaze
04:27
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Triumph Speed Twin, Honda Amaze
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Apr-19 08:22 PM IST
BMW F 850 GS vs Triumph Tiger 800 XCx Comparison Review
09:05
BMW F 850 GS vs Triumph Tiger 800 XCx Comparison Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Apr-19 10:00 AM IST
BMW F 850 GS Vs Triumph Tiger 800 XCx, Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special And TVS Apache Ride To Bhutan
22:29
BMW F 850 GS Vs Triumph Tiger 800 XCx, Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special And TVS Apache Ride To Bhutan
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 13-Apr-19 09:30 PM IST
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR, Royal Enfield New Plant, Porsche Cayenne Coupe
03:11
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR, Royal Enfield New Plant, Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Mar-19 11:10 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG C43, Triumph Tiger 800 XCA, Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight
02:58
Mercedes-AMG C43, Triumph Tiger 800 XCA, Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Mar-19 09:19 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 800 XCx, RFC 2018, Ford Freestyle Goes Off-Roading
14:49
Triumph Tiger 800 XCx, RFC 2018, Ford Freestyle Goes Off-Roading
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 04-Aug-18 09:30 PM IST
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Review
03:53
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Aug-18 03:03 PM IST
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Top Premium Motorcycle Launches Of 2020
Top Premium Motorcycle Launches Of 2020
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities