Maruti Suzuki Baleno - Driven By Tech

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is amongst the top five best-selling cars in the industry since launch, and over 1 million customers in India and across 100+ countries of the world are a testimony to this. The New Age Baleno is Maruti Suzuki’s new approach towards the future with a focus on technology and innovation that re-energises the premium hatchback segment with several first-in segment features. Coupled with fresh look, premium interiors and special focus on safety, the New Age Baleno ups the ante for Maruti Suzuki India.

The new age Baleno is based on NEXA’s Crafted Futurism design language exclusively crafted to match the refined tastes of NEXA customers. With the endeavour to create the cars of tomorrow, the design philosophy is established on three pillars- Design, Tech, and Experience. The New Age Baleno is wider, stronger, and more dynamic than before with bold shoulder and sharp character lines. The new age Baleno’s premium flair and signature design make for a bold road presence. A grille with accentuated chrome strip, LED projector headlamps with NEXTre' LED DRLs and rear combination lights are a few eye-catching features of the new age Baleno.

The cabin of the new age Baleno packs up a plush and pleasurable dual tone interior experience for its customers, With a driver-focused cockpit, the new age Baleno has a stylish & sleek cabin that leaves a strong impression. The decorative accents in piano black, premium metallic grey accentuation on the dashboard, cockpit-style AC switches, and chrome rings on meters exude a fine sense of quality and premium feel to the interiors of the new age Baleno.

Adding “wow” factor to the new age Baleno is a first-in-its-segment Head Up Display that allows customers to drive without taking eyes off the road by displaying critical information like speed, RPM, fuel economy, and other pertinent notifications in a way that does not disturb the attention of the driver from the road.

Also debuting with the new age Baleno is a first in segment 360 View Camera equipped with the approaching object detection feature that can sense the presence of moving objects on the screen. The display gives an immersive view of the driving space and enables them to make more informed decisions while parking or manoeuvring the vehicle at tight spots.

And this can be easily and comfortably viewed on Maruti’s 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system that comes with a HD display, and intuitive user interface with advanced voice assist to offer connected driving experience. The new age Baleno also boasts of premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by ARKAMYS, offering signature ambiences created to suit various moods.

The next-gen telematics system Suzuki Connect comes as an in-built feature in the new age Baleno. It offers more than 40 features for vehicle safety & security, trips & driving behaviour, status-alerts, and remote operations through all new Suzuki Connect App. The premium hatchback can also be remotely accessed through compatible smart watch & voice connectivity through Alexa Skill.

To compliment the engaging features on the new age Baleno, Maruti offers an equally engaging 1.2-litre K Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that develops 88 bhp @6,000rpm and 113 Nm @4,400 rpm of peak torque, while power is transferred to the front wheels via 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AGS unit. Combined with Idle start-stop technology, the new age Baleno offers a fuel-efficiency of 22.35 kmpl for the manual transmission variant and 22.94 kmpl for the AGS variant. It also features an all-new suspension that make smooth & comfortable riding through undulated roads, elevating the overall driving experience.

And how can we forget about safety. Built on Suzuki’s signature HEARTECT platform, the new age Baleno extensively uses High Tensile & Ultra High Tensile Steel while 6 airbags along with ESP and Hill Hold Assist enhances the overall control and drivability of the car. Additionally, the new age Baleno is secured by NEXA Safety Shield that consists of driver & co-driver seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors & high-speed alert system as standard across all variants.