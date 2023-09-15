Maruti Suzuki Dzire Achieves 25 Lakh Sales Milestone
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
15-Sep-23 02:15 PM IST
Highlights
- Maruti Suzuki states that the Dzire holds 50 per cent of the market share in the compact sedan segment in India
- Is offered with a 1.2-litre motor that is available in CNG as well
- Prices for the Dzire range from Rs 6.51 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki has announced that the Dzire has achieved a milestone of 25 lakh customers since its launch. Furthermore, the automaker states that no other sedan that rivals the Dzire has reached the 10 lakh sales mark in the Indian auto industry. Notably, it holds a market share of 50 per cent in the country.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Behind In EV Race, But Not Late: Chairman RC Bhargava
At present, the Dzire sedan is offered in four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Prices for the compact sedan range from Rs 6.51 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Powering the Dizre is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder motor that, in its petrol guise, produces 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Customers can also opt for the CNG-powered Dzire, in which the 1.2-litre motor produces 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm. In its petrol guise, it is offered with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox, while the CNG is only offered with the manual gearbox. In terms of the features on offer, it comes with automatic LED projector headlamps, cruise control, auto-folding rear view mirrors, SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, two-tone alloy wheels and more.
Also Read: Auto Sales August 2023: Maruti Suzuki Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales Of 189,082 Units
Commenting on the milestone, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to offer benchmark products of global quality standards across segments, equipped with the latest technology, innovative features and contemporary design. The Dzire is an affirmation of the company’s virtues as customers continue to prefer it as their sedan of choice. We are humbled and thankful to our customers for their continued trust in brand Dzire, as it celebrates a significant achievement of capturing 25 lakh hearts.”
